Sins of My Husband (2025): Release date & time, where to watch, and more 

The 2025 thriller Sins of My Husband is set to be released on April 20, 2025, on the United States' Lifetime network. It will premiere at 8/7c or 8 pm Eastern Time and 7 pm Central Time on Lifetime. For those who will miss the initial airing, it will also be streaming on demand through DIRECTV beginning April 21, 2025, at midnight.

Based on the events of a stunned discovery, the film tracks Katherine Dandridge, a woman whose husband, Tony, is revealed to be a serial killer and is shot by police.

The movie features Alaina Huffman in the starring role. The film has generated early buzz via IMDb listings, Rotten Tomatoes, and DIRECTV schedules, with audiences expressing interest in its thriller theme.

Cast and Crew of Sins of My Husband

Sins of My Husband unites a cast with experience in working on drama and thriller films:

Alaina Huffman

Hayley Sales

Juliette Hawk

Michael Antonakos

Sarah Smith

Dalias Blake

Meghan Lees

Beth Fotheringham

The movie is directed by Soran Mardookhi, who is experienced in working on suspense and drama movies. It is produced by Reel One Entertainment, which has experience in producing made-for-TV films for the mystery and thriller genres.

What is the plot of Sins of My Husband?

The plot revolves around Katherine Dandridge, who is left to deal with the public and media frenzy after her husband, Tony, is shot by police officers during a shootout. Tony is discovered to have been a serial killer. Katherine insists that she was unaware of his atrocities.

As the story unfolds, Katherine is aided by an unlikely ally — the mother of one of the surviving victims. This liaison complicates matters and sets a chain of events in motion that compel Katherine to face reality about her past, her marriage, and the future choices in store for her.

The film touches on issues of truth, trust, and public image, highlighting how intimate relationships are destabilized by concealed crimes. It is a TV movie and not a series, with an estimated runtime of about 90 minutes based on Rotten Tomatoes. But DIRECTV puts the runtime at 2 hours and 3 minutes, possibly because of commercials or extra material during broadcast.

Viewing details

Here is the release date and time information for Sins of My Husband (2025) across regions:

Region Release Date Release Time Platform/Network Notes United States April 20, 2025 8/7c Lifetime TV movie premiere United States April 21, 2025 12 am (midnight) DIRECTV Live broadcast and on-demand Canada April 20, 2025 Not specified Lifetime (likely) Country of origin; same date as US Other regions Not announced Not available Not available No official release info yet

How to watch Sins of My Husband?

Lifetime Network : Watch at the premiere time on cable or satellite.

Watch at the premiere time on cable or satellite. DIRECTV: View live or stream it on-demand at midnight after the TV release. Availability could be based on your DIRECTV subscription package.

On-demand streaming is provided for those who may wish to pause, rewind, or replay scenes.

Sins of My Husband (2025) is a suspense thriller that tracks Katherine Dandridge's life after her husband is murdered by police and discovered to be a serial killer. The movie opens on April 20, 2025, on the Lifetime network, with streaming on DIRECTV beginning April 21.

Written and directed by Soran Mardookhi and featuring Alaina Huffman, the film touches on intricate issues of deception, survival, and truth under public scrutiny. Audiences can watch it live on Lifetime or stream it later based on their access to DIRECTV services.

