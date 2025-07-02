"SNL is really hard to do"- When Bill Hader made his feelings clear about leaving SNL

Bill Hader is an American actor, comedian, screenwriter, producer, and director, who is best known for his NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. He was awarded four Primetime Emmy Award nominations and a Peabody Award for the show. In a 2014 interview with Interview Magazine, he opened up about the show, saying,

"SNL is really hard to do"

Bill Hader’s new animated movie, The Cat in the Hat, released its trailer. Hader has voiced the main character of the Cat in this Warner Bros film.

What are Bill Hader's feelings about his SNL show?

Hader was a cast member on the sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live from 2005 to 2013. Talking about his experience on the show, the comedian told Interview Magazine,

"SNL is really hard to do when you’re single and living alone. And then it’s pretty tough when you’re married, because you don’t see your spouse. And then you bring kids into it and the minute our first daughter was born, it was like, “Oh, man, this is getting really hard.” And then we had a second child."

He continued, "It was time to move to L.A. and make a clean break. I felt like I was in a good place with the show. I felt like every season I was getting a little bit better, and so instead of peaking, I was like, “Oh, this is a good time to leave.” Lorne was really cool about it."

Commenting about what came after that, Hader opened up about the burden of responsibility since he had just started a family then. However, ironically, the first big job he got after SNL took him right back to New York.

Bill Hader also talked about his experience doing movies after comedy. Talking about doing comedy, Bill Hader told the outlet,

"Comedy is this weird thing. You have no idea why certain things work and other things don’t work. At SNL, the Stefon character never worked as a sketch and never worked in any other presentation, but then for some reason on “Update” it worked, and we have no idea why."

Hader also shared about shooting the movie The Skeleton Twins, and how it was different from doing comedy. He said,

"I approached it the exact same way. It was almost like I was playing Custer sometimes. I would get the two movies confused. Like, “We’ve got to get back in the museum.” And they’re like, “No, no. This is your suicide scene.”"

When is Hader's The Cat in the Hat releasing?

Warner Bros.' new animated film The Cat in the Hat just dropped its first official trailer. The movie is scheduled for release on February 26, 2026. Directed by Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja, the movie will follow the iconic Dr. Seuss character as he brings chaos and mischief to a pair of siblings who are struggling after their move into a new town.

Along with Hader, the movie's voice cast includes Bowen Yang, Matt Berry, Xochitl Gomez, Tiago Martinez, and Paula Pell.

