Space Jam (1996) soundtrack: A definitive guide to every song in the movie

Space Jam was an iconic movie in every respect. Not only did it successfully merge live-action sports drama with animation, but it also became a cult classic that remained the highest-grossing basketball film of all time until 2022. It also featured the legendary sportsperson, Micahel Jordan in the leading role.

There are so many things about the movie that are noteworthy but one thing that still makes it a top-tier watch is its soundtrack. The movie had one of the most iconic soundtracks of all time, which even peaked at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 and was certified double platinum in January 1997. Just four years later, the album was certified 6× platinum.

The music department in the movie was led by James Newton Howard and six of the songs featured in the movie were released as singles. This included R. Kelly's famous I Believe I Can Fly, among many others.

Without further ado, let us look at the iconic soundtrack featured in Space Jam.

Every song in Space Jam

Here are all the songs featured in the iconic sports movie featuring Michael Jordan.

Fly Like An Eagle - Seal

The Winner - Coolio

Space Jam - Quad City DJ's

I Believe I Can Fly - R. Kelly

Hit 'Em High (THE MONSTARS' ANTHEM) - B Real, Busta Rhymes, Coolio, LL Cool J & Method Man

I Found My Smile Again - D'Angelo

For You I Will - Monica

Upside Down ('ROUND-N-'ROUND) - Salt-N-Pepa

Givin' U All That I Got - Robin S.

Basketball Jones - Barry White & Chris Rock

I Turn To You - All-4-One

All Of My Days - R. Kelly feat. Changing Faces & Jay-Z

That's The Way (I LIKE IT) - Spin Doctors feat. Biz Markie

Buggin' - Bugs Bunny

What is Space Jam all about?

Expand Tweet

Space Jam is a live-action animated sports movie directed by Joe Pytka and written by Leo Benvenuti, Steve Rudnick, Timothy Harris, and Herschel Weingrod. The film features an interesting blend of real-life and cartoon elements and also uses a hybrid form of storytelling.

Michael Jordan stars as himself in the movie, and the offbeat premise sees the basketball star getting kidnapped by Bugs Bunny. Jordan soon finds himself participating in a basketball game against an alien group.

The synopsis for the movie reads:

"After Michael Jordan's retirement, he is abducted by Bugs Bunny from the Looney Tunes group and is asked to play a match to defeat the Nerdlucks, a criminal alien group led by Swackhammer."

The movie also starred Wayne Knight, Theresa Randle, Charles Barkley, Muggsy Bogues, Shawn Bradley, Patrick Ewing, and Larry Johnson. In addition to this, the movie also featured a stellar voice cast, which included Billy West, Dee Bradley Baker, Danny DeVito, and Bob Bergen, among many others.

Where to watch Space Jam?

The film is available for rent or purchase on every major platform like Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Youtube. It is also available in the form of physical DVD. At this moment, the movie is not on any major streaming platform.

