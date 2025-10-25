Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the film

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere is an upcoming 2025 American biographical musical drama that Scott Cooper has written and directed. The film stars Jeremy Allen White in the titular role of Bruce Springsteen and follows the erratic period in the life of the singer-songwriter when he was putting together his seminal 1982 album, Nebraska.

Based on a 2023 book by Warren Zanes titled Deliver Me from Nowhere and with inspiration from Springsteen's own autobiography, Born to Run, the film is about the hard, emotional, and creative struggle that birthed one of the most haunting records in American rock history.

Produced by Dave Cobb. Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere hit theaters everywhere on October 24, 2025, from 20th Century Studios.

What is the soundtrack of Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere?

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere (Image Via 20th Century Studios)

The Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere soundtrack is an extensive collection that brings together Bruce Springsteen's original tracks with newly recorded renditions performed by Jeremy Allen White.

Here is the complete list:

Born To Run - Written by Bruce Springsteen, performed by Jeremy Allen White, produced by Dave Cobb.

Nebraska - Written by Bruce Springsteen, performed by Jeremy Allen White, produced by Dave Cobb.

Atlantic City - Written by Bruce Springsteen, performed by Jeremy Allen White, produced by Dave Cobb.

Mansion On The Hill - Written by Bruce Springsteen, performed by Jeremy Allen White, produced by Dave Cobb.

I’m On Fire - Written by Bruce Springsteen, performed by Jeremy Allen White, produced by Dave Cobb. Courtesy of Columbia Records by arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment.

State Trooper - Written by Bruce Springsteen, performed by Jeremy Allen White, produced by Dave Cobb. Courtesy of Columbia Records by arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment.

Reason To Believe - Written by Bruce Springsteen, performed by Jeremy Allen White, produced by Dave Cobb. Courtesy of Columbia Records by arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment.

Highway Patrolman - Written by Bruce Springsteen, performed by Jeremy Allen White, produced by Dave Cobb. Courtesy of Columbia Records by arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment.

Born In The U.S.A. - Written by Bruce Springsteen, performed by Jeremy Allen White, produced by Dave Cobb. Courtesy of Columbia Records by arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment.

My Father’s House - Written by Bruce Springsteen, performed by Jeremy Allen White, produced by Dave Cobb. Courtesy of Columbia Records by arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment.

Hungry Heart - Written and performed by Bruce Springsteen. Courtesy of Columbia Records by arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment.

Used Cars - Written and performed by Bruce Springsteen. Courtesy of Columbia Records by arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment.

Atlantic City (Live at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY) - Written by Bruce Springsteen, performed by Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band. Courtesy of Columbia Records by arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment.

Wheel of Fortune - Written by Bennie Benjamin and George David Weiss, performed by The Cardinals. Courtesy of Atlantic Recording Corp. by arrangement with Warner Music Group Film & TV Licensing.

Drift Away - Written by Mentor Williams, performed by Dobie Gray. Courtesy of Geffen Records under license from Universal Music Enterprises.

Urgent - Written by Mick Jones, performed by Foreigner. Courtesy of Atlantic Recording Corp. by arrangement with Warner Music Group Film & TV Licensing.

Park Ad 0911 - Written by Phil Bright and Brennan Johnston, performed by Spaceship. Courtesy of Fundamental Music.

Lucille - Written by Albert Collins and Little Richard, performed by Jay Buchanan, Jake Kiszka, Sam F. Kiszka, Aksel Coe, Bobby Emmett, and Jeremy Allen White. Produced by Dave Cobb. Courtesy of Sacred Tongue Recordings and Republic Records.

Let Your Love Flow - Written by Larry E. Williams, performed by The Bellamy Brothers. Courtesy of Curb Productions, Inc.

Family Feud - Theme, written by Robert Israel. Courtesy of FremantleMedia.

Musica Poetica II: Bläserstücke: Pastourelles - Passion - written by Carl Orff and Gunild Keetman, performed by Tölzer Knabenchor & Kölner Kinderchor. Courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment (Germany) GmbH by arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment.

The Stairway Killing From ‘Badlands’ - Written and performed by George Aliceson Tipton. Courtesy of Pressman Film and Total Film Productions, Corp.

Winning - Written by Russ Ballard, performed by Santana. Courtesy of Columbia Records by arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment.

Melissa - Written by Steve Alaimo and Gregg Allman, performed by The Allman Brothers Band. Courtesy of Island Records under license from Universal Music Enterprises.

Boom Boom - Written by John Lee Hooker, performed by Jay Buchanan, Jake Kiszka, Sam F. Kiszka, Aksel Coe, Bobby Emmett, and Jeremy Allen White. Produced by Dave Cobb. Courtesy of Sacred Tongue Recordings and Republic Records.

Frankie Teardrop - Written by Martin Rev and Alan Vega, performed by Suicide. Courtesy of Revega Music Company under exclusive license to Mute Records Ltd. by arrangement with BMG Rights Management (US) LLC.

Last Mile Of The Way - Written by Sam Cooke, performed by Sam Cooke & The Soul Stirrers. Courtesy of Craft Recordings, a division of Concord.

Hello Darlin’ - Written and performed by Conway Twitty. Courtesy of Sony Music Publishing dba Tree Productions.

What happens in Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere?

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere is set in 1981 and follows Bruce Springsteen as he retreats from fame after his sold-out concert tour to work on a deeply personal project near his hometown in New Jersey.

Dealing with the lingering effects of his difficult relationship with his father, Douglas, and the pressure from his label for another commercial success, Springsteen begins recording what will become Nebraska.

As his friendships, love life, and mental health are falling apart in Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, he abandons the polished studio sound for a stark, lo-fi acoustic approach, releasing his demo recordings as the final album. This became a pivotal turning point in his career, where his artistry and ways with fame changed forever.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere stars Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen, alongside Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Stephen Graham, and Odessa Young.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere was released in theatres on August 24, 2025.

