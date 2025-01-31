Sugarcane soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the documentary film

The documentary film Sugarcane premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2024, where it won the U.S. Documentary Directing Award. Following its debut, the film received a limited theatrical release in the United States and Canada on August 9, 2024.

Starting August 16, 2024, it began to expand to other regions around the world, earning praise for its storytelling and direction. The film also garnered acclaim for its soundtrack, which effectively set the context for various scenes, particularly those filled with emotion. The music served as a narrative device in itself, enhancing the messages conveyed throughout the film.

Some tracks that contributed to this achievement include The Mission, First Week of September, and Looking for Me. There are additional tracks that played a significant role in the film's narrative, which will be explored later.

Trending

The soundtrack of Sugarcane

The soundtrack for Sugarcane was curated by Mali Obomsawin, who is an award-winning vocalist, songwriter, bassist, and composer. She is an Indigenous musician who hails from the Abenaki First Nation at Odanak. That said, the tracks included in the film in question comprise:

The Mission by Mali Obomsawin The Lucky Ones by Mali Obomsawin Charlene’s Theme by Mali Obomsawin Just Another Dead Indian by Mali Obomsawin Do You Want to Know? by Mali Obomsawin Inscription by Mali Obomsawin Accountable by Mali Obomsawin Do You Want to Know? by Mali Obomsawin Discovery by Mali Obomsawin First Week of September by Mali Obomsawin Guardians by Mali Obomsawin Orange Shirt Day by Mali Obomsawin A Feeling by Mali Obomsawin Remembrance by Mali Obomsawin What Do We Do? by Mali Obomsawin Father by Mali Obomsawin Looking for Me by Mali Obomsawin The Storm by Mali Obomsawin A Home for Me by Mali Obomsawin Vatican City by Mali Obomsawin No Indication by Mali Obomsawin In God Alone by Mali Obomsawin The Wall by Mali Obomsawin Eyes of the Children by Mali Obomsawin More Than Anything by Mali Obomsawin Sugarcane by Mali Obomsawin

About the movie

The movie highlights the ongoing investigation into the Canadian Indian residential school system, revealing numerous secrets that had been hidden for many years. The findings exposed years of systemic abuse against Indigenous people, holding those responsible accountable and paving the way for societal change.

The official synopsis, as per National Geographic Documentary Films, reads:

"In 2021, evidence of unmarked graves was discovered on the grounds of an Indian residential school run by the Catholic Church in Canada. After years of silence, the forced separation, assimilation and abuse many children experienced at these segregated boarding schools was brought to light, sparking a national outcry against a system designed to destroy Indigenous communities."

It continues:

"Set amidst a groundbreaking investigation, SUGARCANE illuminates the beauty of a community breaking cycles of intergenerational trauma and finding the strength to persevere."

How to watch Sugarcane?

Sugarcane is available on Hulu (Image via Getty)

Sugarcane is available on several platforms, including Hulu, Disney Plus, and Fubo TV. Additional options are Sling TV and YouTube TV. While Hulu and Disney Plus offer the film as part of their subscriptions, the other platforms typically use a rental and purchase system. This means interested viewers will need to pay additional fees that vary by platform.

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV Shows and Movies as 2025 commences.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback