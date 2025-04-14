The Amateur soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

The Amateur, released on April 11, 2025, is an American vigilante action spy film directed by James Hawes. Adapted from the 1981 novel by Robert Littell, the film stars Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, and Michael Stuhlbarg.

The movie shows how CIA cryptographer Charlie Heller's life is turned upside down when his wife Sarah is killed in a terrorist attack. Charlie sets out on a dangerous mission to find those responsible, with his intelligence and skills, to get revenge all over the world. From Charlie's transformation from a timid analyst into an avenger, the movie captures his moral dilemmas.

The Amateur's score is composed by Academy Award winner Volker Bertelmann, known for his work on All Quiet on the Western Front and Lion.

The Amateur soundtrack: All songs in the movie

The soundtrack of The Amateur contains a total of 22 songs, with a runtime of approximately 62 minutes. Each track plays a significant role in enhancing the movie's mood, reflecting the tension, emotion, and suspense that Charlie Heller experiences during his mission.

Here is the track listing with all the songs of The Amateur:

In the Sky (2:37)

The Amateur Opening (5:02)

Decryption (2:02)

CCTV Footage (2:26)

Heller's Waltz (1:47)

Missing Sarah (3:53)

Training & Searching (2:09)

Bugging a CIA Officer Is Treason (2:35)

Ouvrez La Porte (2:44)

Club Chase (1:09)

To Turkey (3:42)

Enjoy That Pasta (2:50)

Stalking Gretchen (5:06)

Too Big of a Stench (2:28)

Where to Find Horst Schiller (1:14)

Henderson Is Headed Your Way (2:40)

What's Wrong (1:27)

Backdoor Exit (3:02)

Mourning (2:54)

Nadezhda (3:23)

Those Operations Were Illegal (1:59)

Finnish Waters (4:52)

About the music composer

Volker Bertelmann (born on October 11, 1966) from Kreuztal, Germany, is a renowned composer, pianist, and former rapper, performing under the name Hauschka. Bertelmann is famous for his unique compositions that combine classical training with experimental sounds.

His first popular album, The Prepared Piano (2005), explored the unusual method of changing the sound of the piano by putting things between the strings, such as leather, felt, and rubber. For a while, Bertelmann was in the hip-hop duo God's Favorite Dog. Later, he moved on to making more experimental music.

As Hauschka, he was able to try out different instruments and music styles. This led to working with artists like Hilary Hahn on the album Silfra (2012) and writing the music for the well-known movies Lion (2016) and All Quiet on the Western Front (2022). He won an Academy Award and a BAFTA Award for Best Original Score for his work on All Quiet on the Western Front.

Throughout his career, Bertelmann has worked across a range of musical projects, including writing songs such as Adrift (2018) and making new music libraries like The Hauschka Composer Toolkit.

Plot of the movie

The Amateur is about Charlie Heller. He is a brilliant CIA cryptographer who works in the Decryption and Analysis division at the CIA headquarters in Langley. A terrorist attack in London kills his wife, Sarah, while she is there on business. This changes his whole life.

While Charlie is grieving, he learns a shocking truth. Alex Moore, the director of the CIA, and Caleb, his deputy, have been involved in politically motivated drone strikes that were posed as suicide bombings and killed civilians.

Charlie is determined to get revenge for the death of his wife and names the four people who killed her. The Belarusian criminal Mishka Blazhic, the South African ex-special forces agent Ellish, the Armenian intelligence officer Gretchen Frank, and the mastermind Horst Schiller.

Charlie takes matters into his own hands and goes on a worldwide search for the killers. Along his journey, Charlie goes all over Europe, from Paris to Marseille to Istanbul. It is there that he meets the suspects and has intense and exciting conversations with them.

Along the way, he faces moral dilemmas, like when he doesn't want to kill Gretchen but lets her escape, only for a terrible thing to happen to her.

Even though Charlie is being chased by CIA agents, including Colonel Robert Henderson, he keeps going with his mission. He finally finds Schiller and follows him to a ship in the Baltic Sea. After a dramatic fight, Finnish police arrest Schiller. At the end of The Amateur, Charlie returns to his peaceful life, avenging his wife's death.

The Amateur is running in theaters.

