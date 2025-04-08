"Looks like a good movie" - The Amateur trailer is raising hopes among Rami Malek's fans

The trailer for The Amateur has been getting a lot of attention from fans, especially Rami Malek fans. People are really looking forward to seeing this movie, which comes out on April 11, 2025. It has an exciting spy story and intense action scenes.

Ad

Fans on X are already talking about how exciting they think The Amateur will be to see. It has a star-studded cast and an interesting plot that shows the complicated feelings of a man who wants revenge.

One tweet mentioned, "This actually looks like a good movie 👀"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Amateur is a thrilling action movie about a CIA cryptographer named Charles Heller who goes on a dangerous mission to find the people who killed his wife. His desire for justice leads him into the world of espionage, where he trains to be a field agent and fights powerful enemies.

"Can't wait to see this one!", @Brandon10009985 mentioned.

"Damn I can’t wait to watch this", @Temujinsrule stated.

Ad

The development of a new adaptation of Robert Littell's novel was initially announced in November 2006, with Hugh Jackman set to star and Evan Katz writing the screenplay. Fans are awaiting its release this Friday with a hope that it turns out to be better.

"With its gripping espionage plot and powerhouse performances, this one looks set to keep you on the edge of your seat." @JKLM0521 mentioned.

Ad

"Definitely gonna use this to chill out this Friday 💪🔥🔥", stated @0xKhiNG_.

"Anybody else just glad spy and espionage movies are still around THANK GOD😭🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿", @LORDCOSMOERA commented.

More about The Amateur trailer, cast, and storyline

The Amateur trailer

Ad

From the very beginning, the trailer focuses on the intense action scenes and journey of Heller to avenge his wife's death.

"You ever wonder what they do with all the stuff you dig up for them?" is a scary question asked in the first scene. This sets the tone right away for the high-stakes spying that's about to happen.

Ad

A series of unavoidable anxious moments are in the trailer, like when Charles Heller comes to know about his wife's death, and then sees him continue to fight for justice.

The trailer proceeds quickly, just like the movie's theme of needing to get revenge. Viewers also get hints of how Charles changes from a cryptographer to a vicious killer who will do anything to get revenge for the death of his wife. As Charles faces more problems, the tension rises as it becomes clear that this mission will not be easy.

Ad

Cast of the film

The cast of The Amateur is another major draw for fans. Rami Malek takes on the role of Charles Heller, a CIA cryptographer turned vigilante. Known for his incredible versatility, Malek's portrayal of Heller looks quite intense from the trailer. Joining him is Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Sarah Horowitz, Charles' wife, whose tragic death sets the story in motion.

The film also stars Laurence Fishburne as Robert Henderson, Charles's boss, and Caitríona Balfe as Inquiline Davies. Other notable cast members include Jon Bernthal as Jackson O’Brien, a.k.a. The Bear, and Michael Stuhlbarg as Sean Schiller.

Ad

Storyline of the movie

Expand Tweet

Ad

The story of The Amateur is about a CIA cryptographer named Charles Heller. His life suffers a major setback when his wife is killed in a terrorist attack in London. Sadly enough, he finds out that the higher authority cares more about internal issues than his tragedy, and he decides to do something on his own.

Charles blackmails the CIA to train him as a field agent, and then he goes on a dangerous mission to find the people who killed his wife.

Ad

Charles faces several challenges, including the trauma he is in along with the surroundings, as he trains and gets ready for his mission. The complicated world of espionage and the fact that the CIA won't let him take his revenge are the biggest challenges he faces on his path. In his fight for justice, he has to face not only strong enemies but also his own morals and determination.

The Amateur arrives in theaters on April 11, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More