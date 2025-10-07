The Baltimorons soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

The Baltimorons is a 2025 American comedy film that combines heart, humor, and holiday pandemonium into one endearing tale. Directed by Jay Duplass, the movie has already become the focus of attention because of its universal premise and incisive sense of comedic timing.

Featuring Michael Strassner, Liz Larsen, and Olivia Luccardi, The Baltimorons is a straightforward but unexpectedly affecting tale about one man's unsuspecting Christmas Eve misadventure.

The Baltimorons' music is largely responsible for creating the mood, from wisecracking humor to introspective and warm scenes. The soundtrack, a blend of original scores and holiday-themed instrumentals, was written with the offbeat spirit of the film in mind.

The movie's soundtrack features 19 tracks, including Finding a Dentist, Tow Yard Trouble, Auld Lang Syne, and Someone to Watch Over Me (feat. Lia Booth), perfectly capturing the film’s festive and comedic tone.

What is the full soundtrack of The Baltimorons?

Here is the full soundtrack of the movie,

Finding a Dentist (1:04)

Cliff Gets a Ride (0:30)

Tow Yard Trouble – Part 1 (0:53)

Tow Yard Trouble – Part 2 (2:29)

Exploring Baltimore (0:55)

Golden Hour Drive (0:34)

On the Boat (0:45)

Trading Life Stories (1:53)

Late Night Ride (0:39)

Brittany Leaves (0:55)

After Hours (1:15)

A Long Drive (1:42)

A New Start (1:55)

Baltimorons in Trouble (2:05)

A Christmas Ham (0:34)

Auld Lang Syne (2:31)

O Christmas Tree (2:51)

Jingle Bell Waltz (1:02)

Someone to Watch Over Me (feat. Lia Booth) (3:16)

What is The Baltimorons is about and who stars in it?

The movie takes a straightforward but sidesplittingly disorganized premise: a guy in Baltimore unexpectedly needs emergency dental surgery on Christmas Eve. The movie makes this high-pressure situation a sentimental comedy of human relationships, small-town eccentricities, and the unlooked-for generosity of strangers.

Jay Duplass directs it with his customary indie hand, weaving realism and comedy together and the co-written screenplay with Michael Strassner provides both barbed wit and heart.

Michael Strassner leads as Cliff, the hapless guy whose vacation hits a snag when his toothache becomes a full-blown catastrophe. Didi, played by Liz Larsen, is the no-nonsense but compassionate soul who assists in navigating him through the insanity.

While Olivia Luccardi pops up as Brittany, a young woman who gets drawn into Cliff's wild night rather unexpectedly. The three bring charm and a sense of humor to what is at once a relatable and unpredictable tale.

It was produced by Duplass Brothers Productions and the producers are David Bonnett Jr., Michael Strassner, and Drew Langer. It has been released at the 2025 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival, where it was praised for its writing, direction, and realistic performances.

After its festival screening, the movie was bought by IFC Films and Sapan Studio and eventually released theatrically, initially in New York City on September 5, 2025, then broadened across the country on September 12.

