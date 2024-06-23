The Bikeriders soundtrack: The definitive guide for all songs in the movie

Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders premiered first at the 50th Telluride Film Festival on August 31, 2023, and was later scheduled to be released theatrically in the U.S. However, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the film’s release was postponed indefinitely. After Focus Features acquired the rights from New Regency, the film was slated to release on June 21, 2024.

Besides the engrossing storyline and the fascinating cast, one of the reasons behind the film’s skyrocketing popularity would be its diverse soundtrack encompassing genres like Soul, R&B, Rock, and more.

The Bikeriders soundtrack features popular artists, including The Sonics, Magic Sam, The Stooges, and more. Follow along with the article to learn more about all the songs played in the movie.

Every song in The Bikeriders

Lonely Room by Mickey Murray

I Wanna Holler But the Town’s Too Small by Gary U.S. Bonds

Declaration of Independence by Count Five

Talkin Bout You by The Animals

Come and Get It by Leroy Tooks

Out in the Streets written by Jeff Barry and Ellie Greenwich, Performed by Adrienne Pedrotti, Michelle M. Kahan & Leila Louise Henley

Out in the Streets by The Shangri-Las

My Babe by Dale Hawkins

Get Up and Get Out by Clint Stacey

Chino from The Wild One by Leith Stevens

Raunchy by Bill Justis

That’s All I Need by Magic Sam

Mama Talk To Your Daughter by Magic Sam

Road Runner by Bo Diddley

Mannish Boy (Electric Mud Version) by Muddy Waters

I Feel Free by Cream

New Orleans by Garry U.S. Bonds

Hush Little Baby by Deon Jackson

Baby Please Don’t Go by Them feat. Van Morrison

Master of War by The Staple Singers

Bet You’re Surprized by Aaron Neville

I’m Going Home by The Sonics

I’ll Never Learn by The Shangri-Las

I Can See by Liberty Bell

Oh Love by Brother T. and Family

I Don’t Know Who to Blame by Pugsley Munion

Down On the Street by The Stooges

Treat Him Right by Mickey Murray

I Don’t Worry Myself by Johnny Adams

Vandalize by Ben Nichols

Come Softly To Me by The Fleetwoods

Bikeriders by Lucero

About the movie

The Bikeriders debuted with a $4 million dollars box-office collection from 2,641 theaters, aligning well with projections that anticipate reaching $8 to $10 million over the weekend. The movie has been well-received by critics, having been rated Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 82%.

Here’s how the official logline for The Bikeriders describes the plot of the film:

THE BIKERIDERS captures a rebellious time in America when the culture and people were changing. After a chance encounter at a local bar, strong-willed Kathy (Jodie Comer) is inextricably drawn to Benny (Austin Butler), the newest member of Midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals led by the enigmatic Johnny (Tom Hardy).

It continues:

Much like the country around it, the club begins to evolve, transforming from a gathering place for local outsiders into a dangerous underworld of violence, forcing Benny to choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club.

Where to watch The Bikeriders

The Bikeriders is currently available to watch exclusively in nearby theatres. At the moment, the film is unavailable on any of the on-demand platforms. However, as confirmed by NBC, the movie will soon make it to Peacock’s catalog and will be available exclusively on the platform. The OTT release date for The Bikeriders is yet to be revealed.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on all your favorite TV shows and movies