The Carpenter's Son starring Nicolas Cage: Everything we know so far 

In an upcoming cinematic venture, The Carpenter's Son explores the covered childhood of Jesus through a horror lens, inspired by the apocryphal Infancy Gospel of Thomas. Directed by Lotfy Nathan, known for his work on Harka, this film features Nicolas Cage as the Carpenter, with FKA twigs Noah Jupe and Souheila Yacoub rounding out the cast.

In Roman Egypt, the story follows the life of a boy, just called "the Boy," who starts showing strange powers, suggesting he's meant for something beyond normal and as these powers show up, his family deals with scary stuff and tough tests from the gods.

When will The Carpenter's Son begin production?

Noah Jupe (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Filming for The Carpenter's Son is set to kick off in the summer of 2024. The movie is set to be a real standout, blending elements of horror with biblical history, focusing on the obscure childhood tales of Jesus. With acclaimed producers Julie Viez, Alex Hughes, Riccardo Maddalosso, and the legendary Nicolas Cage, leading the charge, there's a real buzz in the air.

With the North American sales being handled jointly by Anonymous Content and WME, this film is poised to make waves worldwide. The production brings together the innovative forces of Paris-based Cinenovo and L.A.-based Spacemaker.

The Carpenter's Son is set to be a trailblazing project under the directorial expertise of Lotfy Nathan, an Egyptian-American filmmaker acclaimed for his deeply poignant narrative style, as seen in his Cannes-recognized film Harka.

The Carpenter's Son cast and the characters

Souheila Yacoub (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

As mentioned, Nicolas Cage will return to the screen as the Carpenter, while Grammy-nominated artist FKA Twigs will portray the Mother.

Noah Jupe, known for his compelling performances in A Quiet Place series and Honey Boy, steps into the shoes of the Boy, whose mysterious powers are central to the narrative. Souheila Yacoub, fresh from her role in Dune: Part II, completes the main cast.

Plot summary

FKA Twigs (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The Carpenter's Son takes you into the lives of a family in Roman Egypt, showing how they face a mix of divine and earthly hurdles in a mysterious setting.

The central figure, a young boy known simply as "the Boy," begins to exhibit mysterious powers that suggest a destiny far greater than any ordinary life could entail.

As these amazing abilities start showing up, the family has to deal with the tough job of keeping these secrets safe from both everyday problems and spooky stuff. This story gives a fresh angle on a well-known tale, adding suspense and supernatural twists to it.

With a story as enticing as the childhood of Jesus portrayed through a horror lens, The Carpenter’s Son is set to be a standout project in the coming years. Its innovative approach continues to build anticipation, especially with Nathan's previous successes and the star-studded cast involved.

Industry insiders and film aficionados alike are keenly watching this project, expecting it to premiere in major film festivals and garner a substantial amount of attention upon its release.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback