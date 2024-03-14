Nicolas Cage reveals his interest in comic book roles post appearance in The Flash

During an interview at SXSW on March 12, Nicolas Cage stated that he was open to playing a comic book role. The Oscar-winning actor was not averse to appearing in superhero films. Talking to Deadline, he said:

"Would I return to the comic book genre? I guess never say never."

Nicolas Cage attended the SXSW in Austin for the world premiere of his action-horror film Arcadian. Directed by Benjamin Brewer, Cage stars as Paul, a father of two sons, who battle to survive against terrifying creatures in a post-apocalyptic world. The film is set to release on April 12, 2024.

What did Nicolas Cage say about returning to the comic book genre?

Nicolas Cage was all prepped to don the cape and appear as the beloved hero Superman back in the 1990s. Set to be directed by Tim Burton, the film never materialized onscreen due to creative differences among the makers.

However, in 2023, Cage appeared as Superman in a cameo in the DCEU film The Flash.

Nicolas Cage is certainly a fan of comics. He is famous for collecting rare comic books and even wrote a comic-book series with his son titled Voodoo Child. Besides his appearance in The Flash, Cage has appeared in numerous superhero-based projects such as Ghost Rider, Kick-Ass, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

During the interview, the 60-year old stated:

"That’s not who I am anymore. Which isn’t to say I don’t appreciate it. I do. And I’ll probably still be open to playing something, but it’s not really on my mind."

However, Cage seemed to express interest in another installment of the Ghost Rider films. Based on the character by Marvel Comics, the film is popular for its iconic portrayal of Nicolas' character engulfed in flames while riding a fiery motorcycle. The duology, released in 2007 and 2011 respectively, earned negative critical reviews.

Nicolas Cage said in the interview:

"I’m saying if something came along that I thought had some pop to it, some spark to it, that maybe could be fun for folks to revisit, like a Face/Off 2 or Ghost Rider, that’s another conversation."

Cage attended the 2024 Academy Awards on March 11 as a presenter for the Best Actor category alongside other past Oscar winners. He introduced nominee Paul Giamatti during the ceremony before the winner was announced by actor Brendan Fraser.

His upcoming projects include The Surfer and Longlegs, which are both thriller films.