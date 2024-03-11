Reality of John Cena appearing without clothes at the 2024 Oscars

John Cena made all the headlines at the 2024 Academy Awards, despite not being nominated on the show itself. Now, the reality behind him coming out without clothes on stage has emerged.

The star was out to present the award for the best Costume Design. He bickered with Jimmy Kimmel, refusing to do the 'streaker bit' they had planned. A comically frustrated Kimmel then handed him the envelope for the award before leaving him, high, dry, and without clothes. Cena shuffled to the center of the stage with only the envelope shielding his dignity.

Expand Tweet

He had a costume change when the reel for the nominees was playing, with multiple people coming out to help him. He had a cloth put on him in the shape of a toga before he read out the winner of the award before leaving.

However, while fans didn't see it, it appeared that, thankfully, John Cena was wearing more than his bare skin at the awards. In a picture that showed the star's posterior, it turned out that the star was wearing a skin-colored undergarment that covered what needed to be covered. The picture can be seen here.

This is not the first time John Cena has decided to show off more than what fans were ready for

While his run in WWE saw the star become famous for his very PG Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect character, in reality, the star has shown himself off more than a few times on the screen.

He appeared in a video where both he and Nikki Bella stripped off their clothes when they were in a relationship celebrating having reached a goal. He's also appeared in films where he was barely covered with anything, having taken off his clothes once again.

Fans will have to wait to see what he does next.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Did John Cena steal the show at The Oscars? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion