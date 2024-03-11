John Cena appears without clothes live at the Oscars; is helped by multiple people (Video)

John Cena is a man of many talents, and a large portion of those talents were on display live at the Oscars live broadcast tonight.

When announcing the Oscar for Best Costume Design, he came out behind Jimmy Kimmel to let him know that he was not going to do the "planned" bit of running as a streaker on stage. He was without clothes, and in the argument between the two, Kimmel gave up and told him to announce the Oscar.

It was all naturally planned but at the same time, Cena crab-walked onto the stage with the announcement envelope covering his essentials to protect his modesty. He spoke about the category and then the camera finally moved off him for a few seconds.

Expand Tweet

Those backstage were able to use those few seconds to rush on stage and put a drape on him, so when it came to announcing the winner of the category, he was clothed once again.

The behind-the-scenes moment can be seen below.

Expand Tweet

The entire moment was to showcase just how important costumes are, not only in cinema but in daily life as well.

John Cena was soon replaced on the stage by The Rock and Bad Bunny

Soon after John Cena's bit on stage, The Rock appeared on stage accompanied by Bad Bunny.

While neither had an on-screen interaction with Cena, the three stars have all been involved in WWE over the past year. Their appearance was to announce the nominations and the winner for the International Feature Films category.

Unlike his WWE character, The Rock was not acting as a heel during his moment of the night. During his appearances in WWE and SmackDown in recent weeks, the star has been showcasing his heel-ish side as he allies with Roman Reigns and the rest of the Bloodline.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : What did you think of John Cena's appearance? It was hilarious! Not so funny 0 votes View Discussion