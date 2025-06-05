The Curse of the Necklace ending explained: Why does Laura not believe Ellen at first?

The 2024 psychological horror film The Curse of the Necklace chronicles the lives of the Davis family, who are tormented by the spirit of an evil boy that resides in a necklace they possess. After Laura Davis and Frank Davis get separated due to the latter's alcohol abuse tendencies, he tries to reconcile with the former by gifting a necklace he finds in his office's evidence room.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the movie The Curse of the Necklace. Reader discretion is advised.

Although Laura gets rid of the necklace, she and Frank's younger daughter, Ellen, take an interest in it and keep it. Soon, she befriends the spirit of a boy named Jonah, with whom only she can talk. Ellen tries to tell her mother about his presence, but she dismisses it, thinking that her daughter is imagining things. Laura also believes that Ellen having an imaginary friend is her way of coping with her parents' separation.

Ad

Trending

Alternatively, Frank and Laura's oldest daughter, Judith, also begins to have supernatural experiences. However, they are not as pleasant as Ellen's. They are grotesque and gruesome, frightening enough to make one fear for their life.

Nonetheless, Laura does not believe Judith either. It is only when she starts having these terrible experiences herself that she begins to realize the necklace has some connection to the spirits and the supernatural that is affecting their family.

Ad

Laura initially did not believe her daughter, Ellen, in The Curse of the Necklace

Laura did not initially believe her daughters in The Curse of the Necklace (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros. Entertainment)

As previously mentioned, when Laura learns that her daughter has become friends with a boy named Jonah, she shrugs it off, believing that she has made an imaginary friend. She does not intervene much as she believes that her imagined friendship is helping her cope with her parents' separation while also giving her a sense of security and belonging.

Ad

Laura is also dismissive of Judith, her elder daughter's experiences with the supernatural, which are troubling to say the least. Some of the visuals that troubles her includes her sister Ellen being completely drenched in blood and her throat being slit by an unknown woman.

Soon enough, Laura also starts experiencing these supernatural activities. In one such instance, she imagines that she is trapped inside the necklace gifted by Frank, and a lifeless woman wearing the same necklace is screaming for help. Following this incident, Laura realizes there is truth to what her daughters have been saying all this time and that they are haunted by the spirits trapped in the necklace.

Ad

Also read: Hereditary movie ending explained: What is the significance of the doll house?

The spirits of Jonah, William, and Ruth were troubling the Davis family in The Curse of the Necklace

Jonah, William, and Ruth were causing distress to the Davis family in The Curse of the Necklace (Image via Instagram/Christina Moore)

In The Curse of the Necklace, Laura learns of Ruth and his two sons, Jonah and William. With the help of Beatrice's (a person associated with the necklace case) sister Martha's accounts, Laura learns that Martha had provided Ruth with a necklace that could help her conceive. This is the same necklace that has been troubling the Davis family and has evil spirits in it.

Ad

When Ruth gave birth to two boys, William and Jonah, the former was taken over by the necklace's evil spirits and started exhibiting violent behavior. Ruth kept William chained inside a barn to stop him from acting on his tendencies. However, Jonah, his brother, was soft on him and unwillingly contributed towards freeing him. William took the opportunity and stabbed his brother, killing him in the process.

Ruth, devastated by her loss, confronted William and was successful in killing him. However, his spirit, which was endowed by the evilness of the necklace, took over her and killed her by slicing her throat.

Ad

Throughout The Curse of the Necklace, Ellen, Judith, and Laura are troubled by the spirits of Jonah, William, and Ruth. However, while Jonah and Ruth do not have ill intentions, William's spirit is the one that causes the Davis family mental and physical harm.

Also read: The Sand Castle movie ending explained: What happens to Jana?

The necklace in The Curse of the Necklace is not destroyed

The ending of The Curse of the Necklace does not suggest that the necklace is destroyed (Image via YouTube/ Warner Bros. Entertainment)

The necklace, which is the cause of all the troubles in The Curse of the Necklace, is not destroyed by the end of the movie. In an end credit scene, Ellen is seen waking up to a bad dream. She sees herself standing in front of a mirror, and to her horror, she is wearing the same necklace that is central to the story of the film.

Ad

Not only that, she also sees that her father's soul, who died during the fight with the evil spirits, is trapped inside the necklace's pendant. While the scene does not reveal anything more, it is possible that the evil spirits have taken over Frank's soul and will use it to inflict unimaginable horror on the Davis family or someone else.

Also read: The Shrouds ending explained: Does Karsh's wife come back to life?

Ad

The Curse of the Necklace is available to stream on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience under her belt. She has a Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Calcutta, and has always been passionate about the entertainment industry, eventually gravitating towards her current role.



She has a truly diverse professional background; working as a fundraiser, a teacher, a demo sales associate, and a student success specialist. She has also penned articles for the Esports & Gaming and Health & Fitness segments of Sportskeeda, before she decided to write about the latest series and films in the industry.



Sanchari aims to produce top-notch error-free content by looking for and going through only credible sources of information. She also verifies details with the help of a variety of official sources to offer readers accurate and informative articles.



Some hit titles she has recently been obsessed with include 'Beef,' 'The Bear,' 'The Great,' and 'The Favourite.' However, 'Modern Family' and 'Silver Linings Playbook' stand out as two of her favorite releases. She also appreciates comedian Kenny Sebastian's work and admires his outlook on life.



When not writing, she likes to play darts, colour, listen to music and read. Know More