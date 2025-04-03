The Dad Quest: Release date, trailer, plot, and everything we know so far

The Dad Quest, also known as Lo Mejor Del Mundo, is a Spanish film directed by Salvador Espinosa. Starring Michel Brown, Martino Leonardi, and Mayra Hermosillo, the film is set to be released on April 9, 2025

Ad

The plot of The Dad Quest explores the complexities involved in a father-son relationship. The film balances humour and drama as Gallo and Benito take off on a quest to find the truth.

The Dad Quest releases April 9, 2025

Ad

Trending

The Dad Quest will be released worldwide on April 9, 2025, on the streaming platform Netflix. The film focuses on fatherhood, self-discovery, and the bonds that tie a family together.

Plot summary

The Dad Quest follows Gallo, a TV producer, and his son, Benito. Gallo's partner Alicia passes away but leaves him with doubts about their son. She asks Gallo if he is sure that he is Benito's father. Gallo takes a paternity test and soon finds out that he is not the biological father.

Ad

When Benito realizes the truth, he asks Gallo to help him find his real father. The two embark on a challenging journey through Mexico, using Alicia's phone to look for clues about Benito's real family.

As the story progresses, the duo reconnect with new people along their journey who help them get closer to the truth. Their relationship is put to the test as they get closer to finding Benito's father.

Ad

Read more: A Nice Indian Boy: Release date, trailer, plot, and everything we know so far.

The Dad Quest: Trailer Analysis

Ad

The trailer opens with Alicia, Gallo's partner, asking him to pick up Benito, who he hasn't seen in three months. We get a glimpse of the father-son dynamic between the two. Soon after, Alicia reveals that Gallo is not the real father before passing away in a car crash. Gallo confirms what she said by taking a paternity test, which reads negative.

He tries to reassure Benito when he finds out the truth by telling him it doesn't change anything. However, Benito is not convinced and is desperate to find his real father. Despite his past confidence in his role as a father, he now feels the need to prove - both to himself and to Benito- what their relationship means.

Ad

The two embark on a quest through Mexico to find the truth about Benito's family. They connect with various family and friends on their journey, like an artist who painted Alicia's portrait and a dance choreographer. Gallo tries to maintain his role as a supportive father but struggles with his insecurities. The trailer sets up an emotional journey about fatherhood, reconnection, and loss with quotes like:

"What you want the most, you already have."

Ad

"Dads, you don't get to pick them."

It suggests a compelling watch for those who enjoy family dramas with a mix of adventure and emotional depth.

The Dad Quest will be available on Netflix from April 9, 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback