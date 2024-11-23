The heartbreaking true story behind Apple TV+'s Bread and Roses, explained

Apple TV+ added the documentary Bread and Roses to its collection on November 22, 2024. Directed by Sahra Mani, the film features producers Jennifer Lawrence, Justine Ciarrocchi, and Mani herself.

This documentary first premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and is now set to be shown in select theatres as well as on small screens via Apple TV+. Although it was originally scheduled to arrive on Apple TV+ on June 21, 2024, the release was delayed. Bread and Roses holds an IMDb rating of 6.7/10 at the time of writing this article.

The one-hour and twenty-eight-minute film is based on a true story about how the Taliban took over Kabul in 2021 and denied women their basic rights. This situation prompted many women to fight back and retaliate, leading to significant repercussions.

Apple TV+'s Bread and Roses is based on a true story

Apple TV+'s Bread and Roses is based on a true story, as already mentioned. The synopsis of Bread and Roses, as per Apple TV+, reads:

“Bread & Roses” offers a powerful window into the seismic impact that the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in 2021 had on women’s rights and livelihoods. The film follows three women in real time as they fight to recover their autonomy. Sahra Mani captures the spirit and resilience of Afghan women through a raw depiction of their harrowing plight."

Bread and Roses retells the actual events of how the Taliban ordered women to stay at home when they seized control of Kabul in August 2021, stripping many women of their basic rights. Without a chaperone, women were not allowed to leave the house. In contrast, three ladies risked everything to protect their rights. They decided to protest and hold demonstrations despite the challenging and life-threatening situation.

They were warned that if they protested, their voices would be suppressed. Nonetheless, these women bravely demonstrated for their fundamental rights to "work, bread, and education," willing to give their lives in defense of their nation and its citizens. The women who opposed the Taliban and serve as the subjects of the documentary Bread and Roses are:

Sharifa, a former employee, who was forced to stay indoors

Taranom - who was exiled for protesting against the wrongs.

Zahra - A dentist, who was forced to quit her job

The documentary would also show the Taliban's deployment of water cannons and tear gas to quell the women's protests. The three women, Sharifa, Taranom, and Zahra, recorded much of this difficult and horrifying moment on their cellphones. All three left Afghanistan by 2023 for their safety.

Regarding the context of the documentary, its producer and director Sahra Mani told Deadline that women should always have the right to education, as the Taliban's closure of Afghan schools is a matter of 'international security' and 'feminist concern.' She stated:

"Closing girls’ schools in Afghanistan is not just a matter of feminist concern; rather, it is a matter of international security. The Taliban recognizes that the children of educated mothers are difficult to indoctrinate, and are less susceptible to becoming their future soldiers. Ensuring that girls’ schools remain open in Afghanistan is crucial for the preservation and safety of our entire world.”

Interested viewers can stream Bread and Roses on Apple TV+.

