The Instigators starring Casey Affleck and Matt Damon: Release date, trailer, plot, and more explored

Apple TV+ has recently released the trailer for Dough Liman's new action comedy, The Instigators. Set in Boston, the film stars long-time action partners Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. The film is an addition to the long line of films casting both of these stars, who are popularly known for their on-screen chemistry.

Recently seen together in Christopher Nolan's Academy Award-winning film Oppenheimer, they have also acted together in Nolan's 2014 award-winning film Interstellar. Starting as actors opposite each other in Good Will Hunting, the duo went on to act along with each other in the Ocean's Eleven trilogy. The Instigators is written by Casey himself along with Chuck MacLean, and its other cast members include Michael Stuhlbarg, Jack Harlow, Hong Chau, Ron Perlman, Toby Jones, John Graham, Paul Walter, Alfred Molina, and Don Di Petta.

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, John Graham, Alison Winter, and Jeff Robinov serve as producers, while Celia D. Costas and Kevin Kalloran serve as executive producers. Liman is in talk of the town for his latest feature, Road House, starring Jake Gyllenhaal as an ex-UFC fighter, a remake of the 1989 film of the same name.

This straightaway raised the expectations of the audience for his new film, with two very popular actors together. On August 2, 2024, The Instigators will have a limited theatrical release and then be available for streaming worldwide on Apple TV+ from August 9, 2024.

What is The Instigators all about?

(Image via Youtube/Apple TV)

The Instigators is an action comedy film starring Matt Damon as Rory, an unlucky and desperate father who teams up with ex-convict Cobby, played by Casey Affleck, to steal money from a crooked politician to make their lives better again. But this leads to a sudden turn of events where their planned heist goes completely off track.

The duo now must get their lives out of the hands of police, corrupt bureaucrats, and underground crime lords. While on the run, they manage to convince Rory's therapist, played by Hong Chau, to act as their hostage and make their escape. The duo, now a trio despite their differences, is bound to work together to avoid getting captured.

The Instigators first trailer depicts Casey Affleck and Matt Damon as robbers on the run

The trailer presents Rory's first mission as a con, an ex-marine forced to change his career, hoping to be a better and more providing father. We see Rory taking sessions with his therapist to fix things with his son, whom he couldn't look in the eye. He is stuck under the debts, mortgage interest, and back child support bills and wants to get his hands on anything that could get him out of it.

The elections are about to take place in a week, and he gets the opportunity to devise a plan and rob the corrupt mayor who is holding a party on election night. There would be big money exchanges, creating a grand opportunity for a heist. But things go wrong, which sends them under the radar of corrupt bureaucrats and underground crime lords who want to get hold of them before the police do.

Rory has no other option but to take the help of his therapist and convince her to become their hostage. With cops and sirens behind, high-speed dirty car chases, guns, and blazing houses, Liam brings a completely new action-packed comedy that will be an absolutely fun watch on the screen.

Will The Instigators premiere in theatres?

(Image via Youtube/Apple TV)

Apple Original Films released the trailer for its upcoming feature film The Instigators on June 13, 2024, starring the Academy Award-winning duo Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. The film is directed by Doug Liman, who is known for his action films such as Edge of Tomorrow (2014) and Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005).

The film is set to make its global theatrical debut on August 2, 2024, in select theaters before making its global premiere on Apple TV+ on August 9, 2024.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Instigators and all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.