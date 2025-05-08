The Long Walk (2025): Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

The Long Walk is an upcoming adaptation of Stephen King's novel of the same name. This was the first novel penned by the legendary author in 1967, while he was still attending university. However, it was not published until 1979 under the pseudonym Richard Bachman.

The film adaptation is set to be released on September 12, 2025, in the USA. A trailer for the film, led by veteran actor Mark Hamill, was released by Lionsgate on May 7, 2025.

The Long Walk is set in a dystopian future, where young men are told to participate in a contest that is essentially a walk to the death. Without any end point, the goal of the televised contest is to keep walking at a certain speed, failing which each participant which be shot until there is only one survivor.

A brief description of the movie by Lionsgate, alongside the trailer, reads:

"From the highly anticipated adaptation of master storyteller Stephen King’s first-written novel, and Francis Lawrence, the visionary director of The Hunger Games franchise films (Catching Fire, Mocking Jay – Pts. 1&2, and The Ballad of the Songbirds & Snakes), comes THE LONG WALK, an intense, chilling, and emotional thriller that challenges audiences to confront a haunting question: how far could you go?"

The Long Walk - What we know from the trailer

The Long Walk is based on a dystopian future in an alternate United States, where 100 young men are recruited and told to walk endlessly along Route 1 until there is only one remaining. The walkers must maintain a pace of 3 miles an hour or more, failing which they will receive warnings, and a bullet to the head after three warnings. The winner, on the other hand, will receive a prize.

The trailer shows young men introducing themselves before starting a long walk, followed by The Major (Mark Hamill) in a truck with cameras. He explains the simple rule: just keep walking. As the walk continues, fewer participants remain. They struggle with what they’ve witnessed and push themselves to go on. The Long Walk is a coming-of-age story about friendship and the harsh truth that only one can win.

The trailer contains a soundbite repeating the word "Warning" throughout, which indicates an imminent death and creates an atmosphere of horror among the participants, who must keep walking at all costs.

Cast, crew, and production details

The film boasts an ensemble cast consisting of:

Mark Hamill as the Major

David Jonsson as Peter McVries

Cooper Hoffman as Raymond Garraty

Judy Greer as Ms. Garraty

Garrett Wareing as Stebbins

Ben Wang as Henry Olson

Charlie Plummer as Gary Barkovitch

Roman Griffin Davis as Curley

Tut Nyuot as Arthur Baker

Jordan Gonzalez as Richard Harkness

Joshua Odjick as Collie Parker

Izabella Raven

Josh Hamilton

The Long Walk is being directed by Francis Lawrence with a screenplay by J. T. Mollner. The film is being produced by Lawrence, Roy Lee, Cameron MacConomy, and Steven Schneider, and executive produced by Connor DiGregorio, Mika Saito, and Christopher Woodrow.

The film also contains music by Jeremiah Fraites and cinematography by Jo Willems. The Long Walk is being produced by Vertigo Entertainment for Lionsgate. Filming took place in Winnipeg, Canada, between July and September 2024, as per ACTRA Manitoba.

The Long Walk arrives in theaters on Friday, September 12, 2025.

