The Luckiest Man in America: Full list of cast, explored

The Luckiest Man in America is an upcoming American drama film, written and directed by Samir Oliveros, set to be released on April 4, 2025. Maggie Briggs also serves as a writer alongside Samir on the project. The film explores the true story behind the infamous 1984 game show scandal by an ice cream truck driver. The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on September 5, 2024.

Ad

The movie is about a game show scandal that occurred on 1984's hit game show, Press Your Luck, by an ice cream truck driver, Michael Larson.

After meticulously studying the game show Press Your Luck, Michael lands himself on the show as a contestant.

Due to several factors, the game board on the show was limited to only five patterns of light, something that Michael understood by watching it constantly.

Michael Larson eventually won $110,237, equivalent to $333,642 in 2024, by cheating the game, but the studio was never able to prove it.

Ad

Trending

The Luckiest Man in America will feature a cast led by Paul Walter Hauser. It will also include David Strathairn, Shamier Anderson, Walton Goggins, Maisie Williams, Haley Bennett, and Johnny Knoxville.

The main cast and characters of The Luckiest Man in America

1) Paul Walter Hauser as Michael Larson

Paul Walter Hauser attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of "The Luckiest Man In America" at the Aero Theatre on March 25, 2025, in Santa Monica, California. (Image via Getty Images)

Paul Walter Hauser portrays the role of Michael Larson as the movie explores the story behind the 1984 scandal. Michael Larson, an ice cream truck driver, appears on Press Your Luck after fully understanding the pattern of the game.

Ad

He avoided all the whammy and made the most ever winnings on the show. Hauser portrays Michael as both a mastermind and an underdog loved by the crowd.

Although the CBS Studios and its ethics panel believed he had cheated, neither they nor the authorities could prove the same.

Paul Walter Hauser is an American actor and comedian, well known for his work in Cruella, Tonya, and Da 5 Blood.

2) David Strathairn as Bill Carruthers

Ad

David Strathairn attends "Nightmare Alley" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on December 01, 2021, in New York City. (Image via Getty Images)

The role of Press Your Luck producer Bill Carruthers is played by David Strathairn in The Luckiest Man in America.

Ad

Bill was the first one to conclude that something was not right after witnessing Michael Larson play on the game show.

He was totally convinced that he had cheated and should not receive his money, as he believed someone can't get that lucky constantly.

David Strathairn is an American-born actor, well known for his work in both movies and television. David is well-known for movies like Lincoln, L.A. Confidential, The Bourne Ultimatum, and The Bourne Legacy.

Ad

He has also worked on television series like The Sopranos as Anthony Jr.'s English teacher, Robert Wegler, who also dates Carmela briefly.

3) Shamier Anderson as Chuck

Shamier Anderson and Stephan James host the Black Academy's 2024 Legacy Awards at History on September 29, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario. (Image via Getty Images)

Shamier Anderson has been cast as Chuck, the officer in charge of investigating Larson's series of 'luck' on the game show. Chuck constantly juggles his internal conflicts as he tries to find the truth about how he cheated but is unable to find any proof.

Ad

The CBS studios create immense pressure on him to conclude the investigation against Michael as soon as possible.

Shamier Anderson is a Canadian actor who grew in popularity after his appearance in John Wick 4 as the Tracker.

Alongside acting, Shamier is also an avid practitioner of wing chun kung fu.

4) Walton Goggins as Peter Tomarken

Ad

In The Luckiest Man in America, Walton Goggins is cast as Peter Tomarken, the host of the game show Press Your Luck. Walton portrays the charming personality of the game show host and also creates an atmosphere of tension as Michael continues to win on the game show.

Peter Tomarken and his wife met an unfortunate end in real life, as he crash-landed their private plane after a power failure, killing both him and his wife.

Ad

Walton Goggins is well-known for his work in movies, television, and video games and has won several awards, notably an Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor.

He has appeared in projects like The Accountant, Fallout, Django Unchained, White Lotus, and Invincible.

Other supporting cast and crew members

The Luckiest Man in America's list of cast also includes Maise Williams as Sylvia. Other actors cast in the movie in roles yet to be disclosed include:

Ad

Brian Geraghty

Patti Harrison

Haley Bennett

Damian Young

Lilli Kay

James Wolk

Shaunette Renée Wilson

David Rysdahl

Ricky Russert

Johnny Knoxville

Production and direction

The Luckiest Man in America is directed by Samir Oliveros who co-wrote the script with Maggie Briggs. It is produced by Amanda Freedman while Pablo Lonzo serves as a cinematographer on the film.

The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on September 5, 2024. IFC Films and Sapan Studios acquired the distribution rights for the movie in America in the very same month.

Ad

The film has a runtime of one hour and 90 minutes. As per filmratings.com, it has been rated R for language by the MPAA.

What is The Luckiest Man in America about

Ad

The Luckiest Man in America follows the true story surrounding an ice cream truck driver named Michael Larson. Michael has a penchant for get-rich-quick schemes and spent hours watching Press Your Luck to understand the game show. After watching it constantly, Michael soon realizes their board game has a limited pattern of lights with only five patterns added due to several issues.

Using this to his advantage unfairly, Michael managed to defraud the whole game show.

Ad

The Luckiest Man in America explores the infamous 1984 scandal on the game show Press Your Luck in detail for the audience. The movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on April 4, 2025, in the United States of America.

Stay tuned with us for further updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback