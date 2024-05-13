The Strangers: Chapter 1 - Full list of cast in the movie

Based on the original 2008 cult horror franchise written by Bryan Bertino, The Strangers: Chapter 1 will arrive in theaters on Friday, May 17. The brand-new reboot is the start of the trilogy, fleshing out the backstories of the OG home invasion slashers and bringing it back into the big screen, featuring the trio of killers—Pin-Up Girl, Dollface, and Man in the Mask.

The trailer shared by Lionsgate on March 2 introduced the two main characters, a young couple played by Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez. The official synopsis reads as follows:

“After their car breaks down in an eerie small town, a young couple (Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez) is forced to spend the night in a remote cabin. Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers who strike no mercy and seemingly no motive in The Strangers — Chapter 1, the chilling first entry of this upcoming horror feature film series.”

Chapter 1 is directed by Renny Harlin, who has previously held the helm in movies like Cliffhanger and Die Hard 2.

Madelaine Petsch and other stars in The Strangers: Chapter 1

Besides the masked killers, who remained unknown, The Strangers: Chapter 1 features two known main characters.

1) Madelaine Petsch as Maya

American actress Madelaine Petsch, best known for her character as Chery Blossom in the CW TV series, Riverdale, plays one of the film’s main characters, Maya, i.e. the girlfriend in The Strangers: Chapter 1.

Aside from her breakout role in Riverdale, Petsch has also starred in several movies, including Jane, Sightless, and The Curse of Sleeping Beauty. She was also the lead star in the Christmas romantic comedy film, Hotel for the Holiday, alongside Aladdin actor Mena Massoud.

2) Froy Gutierrez as Ryan

Actor and singer Froylan ‘Froy’ Gutierrez, best known for playing Jamie Henson in the TV show Cruel Summer, plays Maya’s boyfriend, Ryan, in the upcoming The Strangers reboot.

Gutierrez has several credits in both TV and films, including eight episodes in the classic TV series Teen Wolf and Light as a Feather, as well as in films like Hocus Pocus 2 and Initiation. He also has an upcoming comedy TV series with Kat Dennings and Daryl Mitchell, titled Shifting Gears.

Additional cast in The Strangers: Chapter 1

Aside from the five main cast members in the series, below are the supporting cast and characters that will add depth to the storyline. The list includes cast in the movie with their character details yet to be revealed.

Gabriel Basso as Gregory

Rachel Shenton as Debbie

Emma Horvath as Shelly

Ella Bruccoleri as Jasmine

Rafaella Biscayn as Eden

Ben Cartwright as Rudy

Richard Brake as Sheriff Rotter

George Young as Howard

Florian Clare as Chris Sampson

Janis Ahern as Carol

Sara Freedland as Annie

Milo Callaghan as Wayne

Rebecka Johnston as Lucy

Stevee Davies as Dougie

Brooke Lena Johnson as Danica

Brian Law as the EMT driver

Though little about the upcoming The Strangers: Chapter 1 movie was revealed, the trailer hinted about the film exploring more of the backstory of the masked killers. In a previous sit-down interview with Screen Rant, director Renny Harlin talked about the trilogy, saying that they are based on the first original film.

However, he also mentions that the upcoming films will also explore “things that were not answered in the original, such as who are The Strangers and why this is happening.”

The Strangers: Chapter 1 premieres on May 17, 2024.

