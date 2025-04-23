The true story behind The Children of October 7, explained 

The Children of October 7, a documentary, recounts the harrowing accounts of child survivors from the October 7, 2023, Hamas ambush in southern Israel, which killed over 1,200 people, including 37 children, as reported by CBS News, and involved hostage-taking. Survivors like Eitan Yahalomi held for 52 days, and Ella Shani, whose father was murdered, share their stories.

These children faced loss, kidnappings, and displacement, with over 100 losing a parent and thousands displaced. Directed by Asaf Becker, the film features social media activist Montana Tucker interviewing survivors, capturing their resilience and trauma.

The documentary premiered at Jerusalem’s Museum of Tolerance in December 2024 and streams on Paramount+ starting April 23, 2025, with an MTV airing to follow. The film aims to preserve these stories, highlighting courage amid horror.

The true story behind The Children of October 7

The Children of October 7 features the story behind the South Israel attack (Image via Unsplash/@Mohammed Ibrahim)

On October 7, 2023, Hamas and the Palestinian militant groups launched a coordinated surprise attack on southern Israel, the most lethal attack on Jews in the post-Holocaust era.

Over 1,200 people were killed, 37 of whom were children, and around 250 were kidnapped. There were 21 communities attacked, including kibbutzim, such as Be'eri, in which 130 perished, and the Nova Music Festival, where 364 were killed.

Numerous children were exposed to atrocities: some, such as 12-year-old Eitan Yahalomi, were taken hostage in Gaza for 52 days; others, such as Ella Shani, had their parents killed. More than 100 children had one parent killed, 20 had both, and thousands were displaced or wounded.

The attack included rockets, paragliders, and ground invasion, crossing the Gaza-Israel fence. Confirmed videos demonstrate intentional civilian killings, recorded as war crimes by Human Rights Watch.

The Children of October 7, written and directed by Asaf Becker, conveys these testimonies in interviews conducted by social media activist and granddaughter of Holocaust survivor Montana Tucker. It premiered at Jerusalem's Museum of Tolerance in December 2024 and can be streamed on Paramount+ starting April 23, 2025, with an MTV air date to be announced.

The film captures young survivors' resilience by displaying their trauma and hope without narration, relying on firsthand testimony. It attempts to ensure that their memories remain during the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict caused by the attack.

Who is Montana Tucker?

Montana Tucker, born January 18, 1993, in Boca Raton, Florida, is a social activist on social media, singer, dancer, and actress. She comes from a Jewish family and is the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors Lilly and Michael Schmidmayer, who both survived Auschwitz.

Their stories, shared through USC Shoah Foundation interviews, shaped her commitment to Holocaust education. Tucker started acting at eight, doing commercials and television shows such as Barney & Friends.

She gained fame through dance videos, amassing over 9 million TikTok and 3 million Instagram followers by 2024. In 2022, she visited Auschwitz, creating the viral docuseries How To: Never Forget to educate Gen Z about the Holocaust. Currently, Tucker uses her platform to combat antisemitism and advocate for Israel, especially after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack.

In The Children of October 7, she interviews young survivors, like Eitan Yahalomi and Ella Shani, to share their stories of trauma and resilience. Directed by Asaf Becker, the documentary highlights her role as a voice for these children, continuing her grandparents’ legacy of remembrance.

Watch The Children of October 7 streaming on Paramount+.

