The Twilight Saga complete soundtrack: A definitive guide to all songs in the franchise

Besides being a delight for its world of vampires and shapeshifters, one of the reasons that significantly made The Twilight Saga popular was its diverse playlist.

The cherry-picked songs resonated deeply with the fans by blending in with the narrative's highs and lows, making it one of the most acclaimed soundtracks and continues to be a nostalgic symphony of the soul.

From the stirring melodies of Muse to the enchanting score by Carter Burwell, each piece captures a different aspect of the series, drawing fans back for another binge of the five-part franchise.

For the most part, the credit goes to Alexandra Pastavas, the music supervisor and producer for the franchise, who picked all the songs for the first three films, turning the soundtracks into a masterpiece. Read on to tune into the world of The Twilight Saga through its masterfully curated soundtracks.

Twilight soundtrack (2008)

The first film that was released in 2008 became the best-selling in the U.S. with over a million copies sold, certifying it platinum.

However, it didn’t just end there as Go All the Way (Into the Twilight) by Perry Farrell was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2010 for Best Song Written for a Movie.

Supermassive Black Hole by Muse

Decode by Paramore

Full Moon by The Black Ghosts

Leave Out All the Rest by Linkin Park

Spotlight (Twilight Mix) by Mutemath

Go All the Way (Into the Twilight) by Perry Farrell

Tremble for My Beloved by Collective Soul

I Caught Myself by Paramore

Eyes on Fire by Blue Foundation

Never Think by Robert Pattinson

Flightless Bird, American Mouth by Iron & Wine

Bella's Lullaby by Carter Burwell

The Twilight Saga: New Moon soundtrack (2009)

The sequel surprised the audience with a soundtrack encompassing songs that were all original and exclusive.

Death Cab for the Cutie provided the lead single Meet Me on the Equinox, which was written to “reflect the celestial themes of the film,” as Bassist Nick Harmer revealed on Stephenie Meyers’ website.

Meet Me on the Equinox by Death Cab for Cutie

Friends by Band of Skulls

Hearing Damage by Thom Yorke

Possibility by Lykke Li

A White Demon Love Song by The Killers

Satellite Heart by Anya Marina

I Belong To You (New Moon Remix) by Muse

Rosyln by Bon Iver and St Vincent

Done All Wrong by Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

Monsters by Hurricane Bells

The Violet Hour by Sea Wolf

Shooting the Moon by OK Go

Slow Life (with Victoria Legrand) by Grizzly Bear

No Sound but the Wind by Editors

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse soundtrack (2010)

With sales of over 146,000 copies, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse soundtrack landed number 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, creating yet another milestone for the franchise.

Unlike the second part, Eclipse only generated three singles by Muse, Metric and Florence + the Machine.

Eclipse (All Yours) by Metric

Neutron Star Collision (Love Is Forever) by Muse

Ours by The Bravery

Heavy in Your Arms by Florence + the Machine

My Love by Sia

Atlas by Fanfarlo

Chop and Change by The Black Keys

Rolling in on a Burning Tire by The Dead Weather

Let's Get Lost by Beck and Bat for Lashes

Jonathan Low by Vampire Weekend

With You in My Head by UNKLE feat The Black Angels

Million Miles an Hour by Eastern Conference Champions

Life on Earth by Band of Horses

What Part of Forever by Cee Lo Green

Jacob's Theme by Howard Shore

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 soundtrack (2011)

For fans who had been keeping up with the updates before The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1’s release, it was heartbreaking for many after learning that Evanescence and Amy Lee failed to land a deal with their songs.

However, the fourth installment gave Christina Perri’s A Thousand Years and Bruno Mars’ It Will Rain, two of the most popular songs of all time.

Unlike any song on the playlist, Perri’s song became a global sensation, garnering 2.4 billion views on YouTube. The song received multiple platinum and gold certifications over the course of time.

Endtapes by The Joy Formidable

Love Will Take You by Angus & Julia Stone

It Will Rain by Bruno Mars

Turning Page by Sleeping at Last

From Now On by The Features

A Thousand Years by Christina Perri

Neighbors by Theophilus London

I Didn't Mean It by The Belle Brigade

Sister Rosetta (2011 version) by Noisettes

Northern Lights by Cider Sky

Flightless Bird, American Mouth (Wedding Version) by Iron & Wine

Requiem on Water by Imperial Mammoth

Cold by Aqualung & Lucy Schwartz

Lloverá (It's Going to Rain) by Mía Maestro

Love Death Birth by Carter Burwell

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 soundtrack (2012)

With The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 being the final installment, the playlist was curated in such a way as to complement the grand conclusion of the franchise.

From Ellie Goulding’s Bittersweet to a surprising second part of Christina Perr’s A Thousand Years, the playlist acted as a proper farewell to the beloved characters and world of Twilight.

Where I Come From by Passion Pit

Bittersweet by Ellie Goulding

The Forgotten by Green Day

Fire in the Water by Feist

Everything and Nothing by The Boom Circuits

The Antidote by St Vincent

Speak Up by POP ETC

Heart of Stone by Iko

Cover Your Tracks by A Boy and His Kite

Ghosts by James Vincent McMorrow

All I've Ever Needed by Paul McDonald & Nikki Reed

New for You by Reeve Carney

A Thousand Years (Part 2) by Christina Perri feat Steve Kazee

Plus Que Ma Propre Vie (More Than My Own Life) by Carter Burwell

