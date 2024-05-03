Where to watch The Twilight Saga online? Streaming options for all 5 movies explored

Based on Stephenie Meyers' romantic fantasy book of the same name, Twilight is a timeless classic that still retains a huge fanbase worldwide.

The film franchise continues to maintain its charm even after a decade, given its fantasy world-building, fascinating cast, an immersive storyline that resonated strongly with even the young audience and so on.

All the positive aspects of the five-part film have made it an endless epic, giving the fans a strong reason to revisit the world of vampires and shapeshifters time and time again.

To watch all five parts of the franchise in one day, fans need to set aside at least 607 minutes, which is about 10 hours of continuous viewing. Read on to learn more about all the streaming options available.

All 5 movies of The Twilight Saga are available on Hulu, Disney+, and more

The Twilight Saga is available to stream on Apple TV+ and Hulu. Both platforms have included the film franchise in their catalog for quite some time. Fans can even buy or rent all five parts on Google Play (Standard Definition) and Fandango at Home (4K).

Recently on May 1, 2024, Disney+ added all five movies to its platform with a special message delivered through a Twitter/X post to all subscribers who have been devoted fans since day one.

Here’s how the tweet reads:

"You better hold on tight, spider monkey.."

Currently, for those residing in the U.S., streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Max, and other OTTs have yet to add the franchise to their libraries.

How to watch all 5 movies of Twilight?

The franchise follows the chronological order of its release, which ensures that the audience can watch without any interruption and doesn’t need to backtrack, ultimately providing a seamless experience.

Here’s the complete list of movies in release order:

Twilight (November 21, 2008) The Twilight Saga: New Moon (November 20, 2009) The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (June 30, 2010) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (November 18, 2011) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (November 16, 2012)

All major cast members

Below is the complete list of all major cast in the film franchise and their respective characters:

Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan

Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen

Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black

Billy Burke as Charlie Swan

Peter Facinelli as Carlisle Cullen

Elizabeth Reaser as Esme Cullen

Ashley Greene as Alice Cullen

Kellan Lutz as Emmett Cullen

Nikki Reed as Rosalie Hale

Jackson Rathbone as Jasper Hale

Mackenzie Foy as Renesmee Cullen

What is The Twilight Saga all about?

Despite being the most popular film franchise, Twilight weighted an average score of 5.4/10 on Rotten Tomatoes. Here’s how the review aggregator describes the central storyline:

"High-school student Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), always a bit of a misfit, doesn't expect life to change much when she moves from sunny Arizona to rainy Washington state.

"Then she meets Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), a handsome but mysterious teen whose eyes seem to peer directly into her soul. Edward is a vampire whose family does not drink blood, and Bella, far from being frightened, enters into a dangerous romance with her immortal soulmate."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on all new and upcoming movies as 2024 progresses.