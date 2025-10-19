The Twits ending explained: Orphans choose empathy over revenge as villains are banished to Loompaland

Phil Johnston's animated musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's The Twits reimagines the original tale as a modern battle between hatred and empathy. The film centers on the ugly, spiteful couple, Credenza (voiced by Margo Martindale) and Jim Twit (Johnny Vegas), who run the dangerous, disgusting amusement park "Twitlandia" in the town of Triperot.

Their quest for power, including a run for mayor after a calamitous "liquid hot dog" prank, draws the attention of two empathetic orphans, Beesha (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Bubsy (Ryan Lopez). The children discover the Twits have imprisoned a family of magical Muggle-Wumps, including Mary Muggle-Wump (Natalie Portman), whose tears power the park.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about the film. Viewer's discretion advised.

The children and the Muggle-Wumps deceive the Twits into being glued upside down in the ending, but in an emotional twist of events, the kids manage to rescue them. On the other hand, Beesha and Bubsy join a loving new 'found family' with the now-free Muggle-Wumps, while the Twits are taken to Loompaland.

The Twits ending explained: Muggle-wumps become the orphans' family and save the world, as the wicked Twits float away

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The Twits main conflict stems from Mr. and Mrs. Twit's desire to dominate the town of Triperot and their boundless wickedness. Following the shutdown of their dangerous and disgusting amusement park, "Twitlandia," Jim and Credenza Twit exact revenge by dumping liquefied hot dog meat all over the city. However, this act, which was meant to punish the town, ironically leads to its rapid growth.

They capitalize on the town's economic issues, arising from the dried-up Tripe Lake, by promising to make Triperot "fun again" through Twitlandia. However, the Twits' scheme is pure political manipulation: they play on the fears and hopes of the struggling middle and low-income population, who blindly support them in the mayor election, believing the Twits are their only hope for economic stability.

Their victory is solidified when a toxic cake causes the former mayor's butt to explode on live television. The film's climax begins when the newly elected Twits steal the entire orphanage, taking it to Twitlandia to use the children as a gimmick. Beesha, one of the orphans, manages to escape the trap set by Mr. Twit (who impersonated their caretaker, Mr. Napkins), and crashes the inauguration festival with the help of the Sweet-Toed Toad.

When the Twits are forced to kiss the toad’s toe, they temporarily become their opposite, "good" selves. In their honest state, they confess their lies and reveal that they blew the public's investment money on fireworks and unintentionally destroyed Twitlandia, allowing Beesha and her friends to free the Muggle-Wumps. The film's conclusion highlights a moral lesson about the nature of hate.

The youngsters glue the Twits upside down on the floor of their now-inverted house, pulling out the traditional practical joke. But, as Beesha and Bubsy celebrate their triumph at the orphanage, they unexpectedly lose their understanding of the magical Muggle-Wumps' language. The kids come to understand that they have lost the compassionate heart that gave them that power by giving in to their thirst for vengeance.

Therefore, they return and set the Twits free after deciding to forgive them, effectively reinforcing their kindness. The world's dependency on fossil fuels ends when the Muggle-Wumps sell the rights to their tears, which turns out to be a renewable energy source. They create a thriving, loving, multi-species family by using their recently acquired wealth to buy the orphanage and formally adopt Beesha, Bubsy, and all the other kids.

The Twits, however, refuse to change. In a final attempt to correct their "Dreaded Shrinks," they float away on a bunch of balloons and land in Loompaland, where they are met with a harsh, monstrous punishment fitting for their wickedness, as the narrator (Pippa, the firefly who lived in Mr. Twit's beard) finally escapes their grasp.

