The Twits: Full list of voice cast and characters explored

Directed by Phil Johnston, The Twits is an animated musical comedy film released on Netflix on October 17, 2025.

The movie is inspired by Roald Dahl’s 1980 children’s novel of the same name. The movie is produced, directed, and co-written by Johnston, known for his work on Wreck-It Ralph and Zootopia. The adaptation transforms Dahl's darkly comedic tale into a musical that balances comedy and messages of empathy and community.

The Twits is set in the imaginary American city of Triperot. The movie is about Mr. and Mrs. Twit, a greedy and nasty couple whose mischief and greed generate mayhem for all those around them. When their funfair is closed down, they plan a vengeance that escalates into a series of peculiar incidents, ranging from meat floods to monkey uprisings, that serve as the groundwork for a story combining absurdity with moral commentary.

The movie has an ensemble voice cast with Johnny Vegas and Margo Martindale playing the title roles, supported by Emilia Clarke, Natalie Portman, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jason Mantzoukas, Alan Tudyk, Nicole Byer, Timothy Simons, and Ryan Anderson Lopez.

The voice cast and characters of The Twits

Here is a close look at the voice cast and characters of the movie:

1) Johnny Vegas as Mr. Twit

Johnny Vegas voices Mr Twit (Image via Instagram/@johnnyvegasofficial)

Johnny Vegas voiced Mr. Twit, who has appeared in The Mighty Boosh, Ideal, and other British television comedies. Mr Twit is the head of the Twit family. He plays the main character in the plot because he and his wife initiate the chaos through violence and schemes.

Throughout the film, his actions lead to the closure of the amusement park and the flood of meat disaster, among others, and these form part of the primary conflict that the children and the Muggle-Wumps must deal with.

2) Margo Martindale as Mrs. Twit

Margo Martindale voices Mrs Twit(Image via Instagram/@margomartindale)

Margo Martindale, recognized for roles in Justified and The Americans, voices Mrs. Twit, Mr. Twit’s partner in the household’s schemes. Mrs. Twit participates in planning and executing the pranks and revenge plots throughout the movie, maintaining the dynamic that propels the story’s central conflicts.

3) Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Beesha Balti

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan voices Beesha Balti (Image via Intsagram/@maitreyiramakrishnan)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever) voices Beesha Balti, an orphan and the main character, in opposition to the Twits' doings. Beesha attempts to expose the Twits' misdeeds, aids in rescuing the Muggle-Wumps, and faces numerous setbacks, such as discovering camouflaged traps and employing cunning strategies against the Twits.

4) Emilia Clarke as Pippa

Emilia Clarke voices Pippa (Image via Instagram /@emilia_clarke)

Game of Thrones and Last Christmas star Emilia Clarke lends her voice to the ancillary child, Pippa, who assists Beesha. Pippa assists in major action scenes, such as uncovering Twits' schemes and plotting the campaign to free the jailed Muggle-Wumps.

5) Natalie Portman as Mary Muggle-Wump

Natalie Portman voices Mary Muggle-Wump (Image via Instagram/@natalieportman)

Mary Muggle-Wump is voiced by Natalie Portman (Thor, Black Swan). Mary Muggle-Wumps is a captured monkey whose freedom and welfare play a significant role in the plot.

She is central to several storylines, including the children’s rescue attempts, the Twits’ amusement park schemes, and the resolution where their release contributes to restoring order in the city.

Other voice cast and characters of The Twits

The other cast features several distinctive characters who contribute to the film’s humor and storyline:

Jason Mantzoukas as Mayor Wayne John: Jason Mantzoukas voices Mayor Wayne John, a political figure and rival to the Twits.

Jason Mantzoukas voices Mayor Wayne John, a political figure and rival to the Twits. Timothy Simons as Marty Muggle-Wump: Timothy Simons voices Mary's partner, Marty Muggle-Wump. Just like Mary, he's captured and central to the plot.

Timothy Simons voices Mary's partner, Marty Muggle-Wump. Just like Mary, he's captured and central to the plot. Alan Tudyk as The Sweet-Toed Toad: Alan Tudyk voices The Sweet-Toed Toad, a peculiar amphibian who communicates in riddles and plays a key role in the story.

Alan Tudyk voices The Sweet-Toed Toad, a peculiar amphibian who communicates in riddles and plays a key role in the story. Nicole Byer as Beverly Onion: Nicole Byer voices Beverly Onion, a lively supporting character who adds humor to the narrative.

Nicole Byer voices Beverly Onion, a lively supporting character who adds humor to the narrative. Ryan Anderson Lopez as Bubsy: Ryan Anderson Lopez voices Bubsy, Beesha’s loyal companion.

Ryan Anderson Lopez voices Bubsy, Beesha’s loyal companion. Charlie Berens as Gorb Klurb: Charlie Berens voices Gorb Klurb, an excitable character involved in the Twits’ chaotic plans.

Charlie Berens voices Gorb Klurb, an excitable character involved in the Twits’ chaotic plans. Erika Dapkewicz as Florbnorble Leader: Erika Dapkewicz voices Florbnorble Leader, an eccentric creature and one of the unusual residents of the city.

Erika Dapkewicz voices Florbnorble Leader, an eccentric creature and one of the unusual residents of the city. Mark Proksch as Horvis Dungle: Mark Proksch voices Horvis Dungle, a character caught up in the Twits’ antics.

Mark Proksch voices Horvis Dungle, a character caught up in the Twits’ antics. Rebecca Wisocky as Dee Dumdie-Dungle: Rebecca Wisocky voices Dee Dumdie-Dungle, a supporting character who adds depth to the ensemble

Roald Dahl Story Company and Netflix produced the movie. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix.

