7 Epic Fantasy Adventures to Watch If You Liked Red Sonja

Red Sonja launched onto screens with fury and fire. The 1985 fantasy film follows a fierce warrior woman on a quest for revenge. His sister dies at the hands of a dangerous queen. Now she looks for justice with her sword. The narrative unfolds in a mythical age of steel and sorcery. Red Sonja blends ancient magic and action in a world where strength is the ultimate measure of survival.

Ad

Brigitte Nielsen brings authentic power to the titular role. Arnold Schwarzenegger appears as Lord Kalidor, her reluctant companion. Together, they encounter armies and monsters across threatening lands. The movie captures that special 1980s fantasy spirit. Practical effects blend with imaginative set designs.

For viewers who loved watching Red Sonja cut through enemies and dark magic, these seven adventures offer equal thrills.

Conan the Barbarian, The Green Knight, Clash of the Titans, and four other movies to watch if you liked watching Red Sonja

1) The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Ad

Trending

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring takes audiences into Middle-earth. A small hobbit called Frodo inherits a risky ring. This ring holds the power to damage everything. Dark forces haunt him across forests and mountains. He forms a fellowship with wizards, friends, and warriors.

Ad

The movie depicts massive battles between good and evil. Sword fights shine with choreographed precision. Magic flows through each scene like an ancient river. Much like Red Sonja, this story celebrates brave souls encountering impossible odds.

The world feels authentic and lived-in. Candidates rise from misty Valleys. Creatures lurk in shadowy corners. Peter Jackson additionally crafts every frame with stunning detail. This epic captures the same authentic energy fans loved in Red Sonja.

Ad

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

2) Conan the Barbarian

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Conan the Barbarian shares more than a cast member with Red Sonja. Arnold Schwarzenegger portrays the ultimate warrior in this brutal tale. His village burns when he is just a child. His enemies kill his family and keep him as an enslaved person. Years pass as he grows resilient. Eventually, he breaks free and looks for revenge.

Ad

The movie does not shy away from violence. Swords additionally clash with a huge impact. Conan fights through ancient ruins and deserts. He encounters sorcerers who command dark powers. Like Red Sonja, this world operates on primal regulations. Cunningness and strength determine who lives and dies.

Conan's journey mirrors the revenge-driven path that defines Red Sonja. Both characters lose everything before looking for their purpose. Both wield swords like extensions of their souls.

Ad

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) The Green Knight

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie reimagines the Arthurian legend through an intense lens. Sir Gawain accepts a deadly challenge on Christmas Day. A mysterious green warrior offers a game option.

Ad

The option is to strike him now, face his combat blow in one year. Gawain beheads the stranger, who simply picks up his head. Now Gawain must embark on the journey to deal with his fate. The movie unfolds like a fever dream. Forests breathe with supernatural presence.

Additionally, the Giants walk through morning fog. While Red Sonja moves forward with action. The movie moves with deliberate intensity. The story unfolds like a fever dream. Forests enveloped with a supernatural presence. Giants walk through morning fog.

Ad

At the same time, Red Sonja takes action. This movie and Red Sonja feature the main lead encountering forces beyond understanding. The cinematography creates a haunting aesthetic in each frame. This adventure proves fantasy can unsettle and enchant.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Willow

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie brings lighthearted magic to the fantasy genre. A humble farmer discovers a baby with a unique destiny. Evil forces want the kid dead. Willow must protect her despite having no warrior skills. He teams up with a roguish swordsman.

Ad

Together, they tackle magic, trolls, and armies. The journey transforms Willow from nobody into a star. Unlike Red Sonja, this movie strikes a balance between adventure and humor. The sorceress villain commands scary transformations. She turns individuals into animals with casual cruelty. Battle sequences deliver excitement without excessive darkness.

This movie proves heroes come in all forms. Like Red Sonja, it celebrates the underdog combat against impossible odds. Both movies understand that determination matters more than destiny.

Ad

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Clash of the Titans

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie dives into Greek mythology with spectacular consequences. Perses discovers he is the son of Zeus. His mortal family was at the hands of vengeful gods.

Ad

Now he must embrace his divine heritage. Medusa's Lair provides one of the cinema's most chaotic scenes. The Kraken emerges from the ocean like doom itself. Ray Harryhausen's stop-motion creatures feel tangible. Persues fights with wit and sword through complex challenges. The gods watch from Olympus, manipulating mortal lives.

The divine interference mirrors the magic that threatens Red Sonja. Both heroes encounter powers they barely comprehend. Both must rely on courage and skill. Ancient Greece becomes a playground for big adventure.

Ad

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Stardust

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie blends swashbuckling adventure with romance. A young man crosses into a magical realm. He looks out for a fallen star to win his love's heart. The star turns out to be a woman. Witches hunt her for immortality.

Ad

Pirates sail through clouds. Sword fight comes up with playful energy. Like Red Sonja, the movie features compelling characters defining their personal paths.

The fallen stars refuse to be victims or prizes. She grows into a force to be reckoned with. Romance does not weaken the adventure elements. Michelle Pfeiffer portrays a witch with strong menace. This fairy tale adventure satisfies on each level.

7)The Princess Bride

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie remains the ultimate fantasy adventure. The story runs on true love. A farm boy becomes a pirate to get back his beloved. She is forced to marry a cruel prince. Swordsmen, giants, and miracle workers join the quest. Sword fighting becomes an art form during the final duel. Wit matters as much as strength. Like Red Sonja, this movie celebrates determination and courage.

Ad

Both feature heroes fighting against corrupt power. Both comprehend that adventure needs comedy alongside danger. Practical effects ground the fantasy in strategic reality. Years later, the movie continues to capture imaginations and hearts.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These are seven movies to watch if you liked Red Sonja. Let us know in the comments section which one of these is your favorite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More