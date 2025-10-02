7 romance movies to watch if you loved Apple TV’s ‘All of You’

Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots bring Apple TV's latest sci-fi romance, All of You to life, creating a heartfelt story about love, destiny, and the consequences of choice. Simon and Laura are best friends, but before they can figure out the complexities of their feelings for one another, Laura takes a soulmate test from a tech company that matches her with someone else. Slowly, life gets in their way.

Ad

Science fiction in romance movies has long given fans a sneak peek into the rationale behind falling in love. Whether it's a heartbreaking tragedy like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) or travelling through space and time for love like in About Time (2013), there is no dearth of movies that All of You fans can watch next.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, About Time, and other romance movies for All of You fans

1) Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Ad

Trending

Joel and Clementine (Image via Apple TV+)

Joel (Jim Carrey) and Clementine (Kate Winslet) were in love once. But they ended things when their relationship turned volatile, leading to Clementine using a tech company to erase her memories of their time together. When a heartbroken Joel follows suit, he realizes that maybe, he doesn't want to let go of her afterall.

Ad

This Michael Gondry surrealist romance movie uses the mumbo jumbo of technology to answer one main question: Are the complexities of love meant to be erased? All of You fans know all too well about peeling back the sci-fi narrative to get to the heart of things, about two young people whose story isn't over yet. The movie won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Apple TV

Ad

2) About Time (2013)

Tim is a time traveler (Image via Apple TV+)

Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson) is a hopeless romantic, living an average life with his family. But things change when his father lets him in on a secret: The men in his family can travel through time. While his father warns him not to use it for money or fame, Tim already has plans: To win in love. His life changes when he meets Mary (Rachel McAdams)

Ad

All of You and About Time use sci-fi in a romance setting to prove once and for all that two people belong together despite external meddling. There is a strong magnetic pull between both couples, immersing fans in the yearning, the heartbreak, and the immeasurable joy of being in love. As far as romance movies go, this Richard Curtis directorial is a must watch.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Apple TV

Ad

3) Love, Rosie (2014)

Alex and Rosie (Image via Prime Video)

Alex (Sam Claflin) and Rosie (Lily Collins) have been best friends forever. But somewhere along the way, things change. The passage of time bears witness to their lives, bad decisions, and romantic entanglements getting in the way of them acknowledging their feelings for each other.

Ad

All of You and Love, Rosie have vastly different premises. For starters, the latter, directed by Christian Ditter, doesn't have sci-fi themes. However, both romance movies are all heart, earnest in their execution of the 'one that got away'. A deeply relatable and wholesome cinematic experience awaits.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) TiMER (2009)

Oona gets a soulmate device (Image via Prime Video)

Oona O'Leary (Emma Caulfield) is an orthodontist in Los Angeles with a TiMER, a device that shows the time the user would meet their soulmate. Hers is blank, which means her soulmate doesn't have one. Desperate to find him, Oona goes on a journey of self-discovery, as technology redefines her relationships.

Ad

All of You and TiMER commodify the concept of love, driving people away from their true selves. Technology acts as a roadblock to Lara and Oona's realities, taking them on a path less known. Directed by Jac Schaeffer, the unique premise and comedic timing make this sci-fi romance a fun watch.

Where to watch: The Roku Channel/Hoopla/Prime Video

5) The Lobster (2015)

The Lobster focuses on controlling romantic outcomes (Image via Apple TV+)

David (Colin Farrell), newly single after his wife leaves him for another man, is checked into a hotel with other singles. He has 45 days to find another partner, and if he doesn't, he will be turned into an animal of his choice. Accompanied by his dog (who was his brother before he became an animal), David sets off to find love.

Ad

The tone of this Yorgos Lanthimos absurdist comedy is nothing like All of You, which is a more intensely romantic exploration of life. However, the concept is similar: What happens when an external force tells one when, where, and how to find a soulmate? Who knows one's own heart best? This Academy Award-nominated film attempts to answer.

Where to watch: Apple TV

6) Never Let Me Go (2010)

The cast of Never Let Me Go (Image via YouTube/Searchlight Pictures)

Kathy (Carey Mulligan), Ruth (Keira Knightley), and Tommy (Andrew Garfield) are best friends who grow up together in an idyllic boarding school in 1978, unaware of their horrific fate as science experiments created in the service of others. But when its revelation puts a timer on their lives, relationships, and potential romances, they must discover what it means to be human.

Ad

Mark Romaneck's Never Let Me Go is for fans who crave the deeply human connection that goes beyond science in All of You. Underneath its fancy terms and unbelievable marvels, both romance movies are about self-discovery and acceptance, making this Kazuo Ishiguro book-turned-movie an entertaining watch.

Where to watch: Hulu/Apple TV/Prime Video

7) Little Fish (2020)

The couple tries to preserve their memories (Image via YouTube/IFC Films)

Emma (Olivia Cooke) and Jude (Jack O'Connell) find their lives and marriage in jeopardy as a memory-eating virus called the Neuroinflammatory Affliction (NIA) plagues the world. Amidst the chaos of the epidemic, they struggle to hold their relationship together as the lines between the past and present blur.

Ad

For fans who were moved by Goldstein and Poots' performances in All of You, Little Fish promises a journey to understanding how tenacious human beings are about their love in the face of adversity. Cooke and O'Connell stun in their vulnerable portrayal, and Chad Hartigan's visual storytelling leaves a huge imprint on fans of romance movies everywhere.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Apple TV/Tubi

All of You fans can also watch other romance movies like Starman (1984) and The One I Love (2014)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More