"Eduardo is in Singapore": Andrew Garfield reveals whether he will return for The Social Network sequel

Andrew Garfield has spoken about whether he will return for the sequel to The Social Network. The actor, who played Eduardo Saverin in the 2010 David Fincher film, confirmed in a chat with IndieWire at the New York Film Festival on September 26, 2025, that he will not be appearing. When asked, he replied,

“No, no. Eduardo is in Singapore having a good time.”

When asked if he looked forward to seeing the film, Garfield simply added,

“Oh yeah.”

The new film, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, is called The Social Reckoning and will arrive in theaters on October 9, 2026. While the first movie was based on Ben Mezrich’s book The Accidental Billionaires, the sequel is described as a companion piece rather than a direct continuation. It looks at events two decades after the founding of Facebook, using The Wall Street Journal’s 2021 “Facebook Files” investigation as its base.

The cast includes Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg, Mikey Madison as whistleblower Frances Haugen, Jeremy Allen White as reporter Jeff Horwitz, and Bill Burr in an as-yet undisclosed role.

Andrew Garfield confirms his absence

Andrew Garfield attends the "After The Hunt" Red Carpet during the 63rd New York Film Festival (Photo by Michael Loccisano/WireImage)

Speaking with IndieWire, Garfield explained that Eduardo is now in Singapore, which is why the character does not play a role in the sequel. He noted that the film is focused on later events in Facebook’s history, not on Saverin’s story. His brief comments closed the door on any return in The Social Reckoning.

Eduardo Saverin relocated to Singapore in 2009 and subsequently renounced his U.S. citizenship in 2011. At that time, there were rumors that he moved to evade taxes, but Saverin refuted those allegations. He claimed it was due to his enthusiasm for residing and working in Singapore.

In 2015, he helped establish the venture capital firm B Capital and has since risen to become one of Singapore’s richest inhabitants. Saverin has primarily avoided the limelight, concentrating on his business endeavors instead of reflecting on his initial relationship with Facebook.

Andrew Garfield didn’t reflect on his previous role and instead concentrated on explaining his absence. He disclosed that he won't be involved in the project but is eager to observe how The Social Reckoning evolves in his absence.

His remarks indicate that the narrative will progress with a fresh ensemble and viewpoint. The initial The Social Network secured three Academy Awards, including Best Adapted Screenplay, and continues to be an important film concerning the emergence of Facebook. With Sorkin leading once more, the sequel will explore how the platform influenced occurrences years post-creation, rendering Andrew Garfield’s Eduardo Saverin a figure of the past.

Keep an eye out for further updates on The Social Reckoning as the release date gets nearer.

