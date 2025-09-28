Avatar: The Way of Water finds its way to a theatrical re-release this October with a twist

Avatar: The Way of Water is returning to theaters on October 3, 2025. The re-release will give audiences another chance to watch the film on the big screen. This return comes with a twist that adds something new for fans. The studio has planned additional content to accompany the screenings. The details have been confirmed by official sources, but the full picture will only become clear when the re-release begins.

The film first released in December 2022 and went on to gross more than $2.3 billion worldwide. It won the Academy Award for best visual effects and became the third highest-grossing film of all time. James Cameron directed the sequel as part of the Avatar franchise. The re-release is not only a replay of the film. It will feature exclusive previews tied to the upcoming sequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash. These clips will only appear in theaters during this one-week run.

Avatar: The Way of Water theatrical re-release details

The Way of Water re-release highlights Jake Sully and the Na’vi flying over Pandora on mountain banshees. (Image via Disney+)

As stated on the official Avatar website, Avatar: The Way of Water will be back in theaters globally for a one-week special event starting October 3, 2025. The films will be shown exclusively in 3D and IMAX formats. With the re-release, viewers will also get to see exclusive footage from the upcoming sequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash, set to premiere on December 19, 2025. These previews are anticipated to showcase new characters and story elements.

There will be three different clips, but each screening will only include one. This means not everyone will see the same preview. The approach ensures that the content is tied directly to the theater experience and may encourage multiple visits.

Avatar: The Way of Water re-release exclusive previews

A scene from Avatar: The Way of Water shows Kiri in a laboratory setting during the film’s re-release promotion. (Image via Disney+)

The three excerpts from Avatar: Fire and Ash will be included only in certain showings. Gizmodo in a September 26, 2025 report also stated that the previews will not be shown before every screening, only in premium formats like IMAX and 3D. Fans should verify listings to ensure their selected screening features the additional content.

Avatar: Fire and Ash will carry on the narrative of Jake Sully and Neytiri as they come across the Ash People, an opposing Na’vi tribe. Returning actors include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet, alongside newcomers like David Thewlis and Oona Chaplin. The December release comes just three years after The Way of Water, contrasting with the 13-year interval between the initial two films.

The re-launch of Avatar: The Way of Water establishes a connection between the two movies in the series. It enables audiences to return to Pandora while also providing the initial glimpse of Fire and Ash. The approach links the theatrical experience to unique content and ties the franchise's previous achievements to its future developments.

