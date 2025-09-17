"Let the fan theories begin!": Fans react as ‘Frozen 3’ reportedly teases Anna’s royal wedding and a mysterious new family member

The first details about Frozen 3 have been revealed, and it teases major changes happening for Arendelle's royal family. The original movie's director, Jennifer Lee, shared in November 2023 via The Walt Disney Company blog that the team is &quot;hard at work&quot; on the third installment in the franchise, but that it might not fit in just one movie, hinting at a possible Frozen 4.That said, years have passed without any story update about the third movie. However, according to ComicBook.com on September 15, the official synopsis for Frozen 3 was reportedly shared during the recent Disney Consumer Products Division Launch Conference in Shanghai, China, and the translated synopsis reads:&quot;In this new chapter, witness the wedding of the century in Arendelle as Queen Anna walks down the aisle and joins Elsa on a new magical journey filled with unknown challenges. And what's even more exciting: the royal family is about to welcome a mysterious new member!&quot;The latest update piqued fans' excitement, who shared their reactions online. One X user commended that they love the idea of a more mature Anna embracing the role of being queen. They are also excited to hear various fan theories about the upcoming movie.Israel Eboseiymelu Iria @eboseiymeluLINK@DiscussingFilm A wedding and a new family member? My heart can't take the excitement! I love the idea of seeing a more mature Anna step into her role as queen, and I'm so curious about this new magical journey. Let the fan theories begin!Other fans shared how Anna getting married in the third movie makes sense, further pointing out how Disney is going all out and adding intrigue by teasing the new family member joining the royal family of Arendelle.Bunna @hikkaari__LINK@DiscussingFilm Interesting… 👀 Anna getting married makes sense, but the part about a ‘mysterious new member’ of the royal family has me wondering who it could be.Bunna @hikkaari__LINK@DiscussingFilm Frozen 3 including Anna’s wedding AND teasing a new family member?? 😳 Disney really going all in with the Arendelle saga this timeAadil @Aadil_one51LINK@DiscussingFilm That’s exciting news for Frozen fans. Anna’s wedding will be a big moment, and a new family member adds extra intrigue. Looks like the story will mix romance and adventure as usual.Meanwhile, other commenters shared their opinions on who that &quot;mysterious new member&quot; will be in Frozen 3. Some theorized that it would either be Anna's baby or a new love interest for Elsa, while someone else guessed that it could be another family member, perhaps Anna and Elsa's long-lost brother.Selena Forever @SelenaF29340835LINK@DiscussingFilm either Anna has a baby or maybe Elsa has a love interest?🐺ᴬᴶ @xLoneWolfAJxLINK@DiscussingFilm The theory of the long lost brother might actually come trueMore to know about Frozen 3 and the future of the franchise View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSo far, there are few details revealed about the third movie of Frozen, despite the project being officially announced in 2023 during Disney's Q1 earnings call. The synopsis revealed at the recent Disney Consumer Products Division Launch Conference in Shanghai is the first reported story detail of the upcoming film.That said, it has been confirmed that Jennifer Lee, who directed the two previous Frozen movies, will be back to direct the third. While news came out in 2023 that she had stepped out of the franchise, Lee confirmed in September 2024 that she is stepping down as Disney Animation's Chief Creative Officer to focus on filmmaking. She will be directing Frozen 3 and its follow-up, alongside Marc Smith.In a statement sent to the staff about her latest move last year, she wrote, per The Hollywood Reporter:&quot;I will be returning to filmmaking full time writing and directing with Marc Smith on FROZEN 3 and FROZEN 4... I'm excited for the challenge and so grateful for this opportunity to return to filmmaking, and can think of no better way to do so than with our FROZEN family.&quot;As for the release date, the third musical movie is expected to come out in cinemas on November 24, 2027.Stay tuned for more Frozen 3 news and updates as the year progresses.