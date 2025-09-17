  • home icon
  • Movies
  • "Let the fan theories begin!": Fans react as ‘Frozen 3’ reportedly teases Anna’s royal wedding and a mysterious new family member

"Let the fan theories begin!": Fans react as ‘Frozen 3’ reportedly teases Anna’s royal wedding and a mysterious new family member

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Sep 17, 2025 01:02 GMT
Frozen 3 story updates (Image via Disney+)
Frozen 3 story updates (Image via Disney+)

The first details about Frozen 3 have been revealed, and it teases major changes happening for Arendelle's royal family. The original movie's director, Jennifer Lee, shared in November 2023 via The Walt Disney Company blog that the team is "hard at work" on the third installment in the franchise, but that it might not fit in just one movie, hinting at a possible Frozen 4.

Ad

That said, years have passed without any story update about the third movie. However, according to ComicBook.com on September 15, the official synopsis for Frozen 3 was reportedly shared during the recent Disney Consumer Products Division Launch Conference in Shanghai, China, and the translated synopsis reads:

"In this new chapter, witness the wedding of the century in Arendelle as Queen Anna walks down the aisle and joins Elsa on a new magical journey filled with unknown challenges. And what's even more exciting: the royal family is about to welcome a mysterious new member!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The latest update piqued fans' excitement, who shared their reactions online. One X user commended that they love the idea of a more mature Anna embracing the role of being queen. They are also excited to hear various fan theories about the upcoming movie.

Ad

Other fans shared how Anna getting married in the third movie makes sense, further pointing out how Disney is going all out and adding intrigue by teasing the new family member joining the royal family of Arendelle.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, other commenters shared their opinions on who that "mysterious new member" will be in Frozen 3. Some theorized that it would either be Anna's baby or a new love interest for Elsa, while someone else guessed that it could be another family member, perhaps Anna and Elsa's long-lost brother.

Ad
Ad

More to know about Frozen 3 and the future of the franchise

Ad

So far, there are few details revealed about the third movie of Frozen, despite the project being officially announced in 2023 during Disney's Q1 earnings call. The synopsis revealed at the recent Disney Consumer Products Division Launch Conference in Shanghai is the first reported story detail of the upcoming film.

That said, it has been confirmed that Jennifer Lee, who directed the two previous Frozen movies, will be back to direct the third. While news came out in 2023 that she had stepped out of the franchise, Lee confirmed in September 2024 that she is stepping down as Disney Animation's Chief Creative Officer to focus on filmmaking. She will be directing Frozen 3 and its follow-up, alongside Marc Smith.

Ad

In a statement sent to the staff about her latest move last year, she wrote, per The Hollywood Reporter:

"I will be returning to filmmaking full time writing and directing with Marc Smith on FROZEN 3 and FROZEN 4... I'm excited for the challenge and so grateful for this opportunity to return to filmmaking, and can think of no better way to do so than with our FROZEN family."
Ad

As for the release date, the third musical movie is expected to come out in cinemas on November 24, 2027.

Stay tuned for more Frozen 3 news and updates as the year progresses.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications