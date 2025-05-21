Peppa Pig and George welcome their new baby sister Evie as Mummy Pig gives birth to a girl

Peppa Pig is a big sister for the second time. The famous British children's show announced that the family has welcomed a new addition on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. The news of the baby's birth came months after the animated series made the announcement in February 2025 that Mummy Pig was expecting.

Ad

In April, the show revealed the baby's gender: a girl. The show has been keeping fans and followers anticipating the birth via its social media, and on May 20, its official Instagram account shared a video of a town crier ringing a golden bell and sharing the news of Peppa Pig and George's baby sister, Evie Pig.

Meanwhile, Good Morning Britain's Richard Arnold announced on the UK news talk show on Tuesday some details about Evie's birth. He said that she was born at the Lindo Wing of London's St. Mary's Hospital at 5:34 in the morning, local time. It was the same wing where Catherine, Princess of Wales, gave birth to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Ad

Trending

Mummy Pig shares Peppa Pig and George's first meeting with baby Evie

Ad

Mummy Pig, the newly minted mom of three, revealed how the family has been feeling following the recent birth of their newborn, Evie Pig. In an exclusive email interview with People, published shortly after the baby's birth on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, she said that she was feeling "fantastic" even though it wasn't an easy birth.

She also shared what happened the first time Peppa and George met their new baby sister, saying that they were both "so excited." She added:

Ad

"What was a big surprise, though, was just how gentle they were with Evie straight away. As soon as they were in the room, they were so calm and loving."

She also said that while there have been some "wobbles here and there" as the family settles into a new dynamic with the new baby, Peppa Pig and George are taking their "responsibility as 'Big Brother' and 'Even Bigger Sister' very seriously." As for Granny and Grandpa Pig, Mummy Pig told People that the grandparents couldn't wait to start babysitting.

Ad

Peppa Pig's new baby sister Evie was named after her great-grandmother

Ad

In her interview with People, the animated show's Mummy Pig shared that, besides the struggle of giving birth to Evie Pig, picking a name for her also took some time. She said that they even considered just calling her "baby" because they couldn't settle on a perfect moniker for her, that is, until the name "Evie" came along. Evie is a family name, as Mummy Pig shared:

"Evie is a perfect fit—it was the name of my Great Aunt."

Ad

She also said why they settled on naming the new baby Evie, besides the fact that it's an ode to Peppa Pig's great-grandmother. It turns out that Evie herself liked the name. Mummy Pig told the outlet that her eyes lit up when they first called her the name, "like she knew it was her name already."

She also said that the new baby takes from her 'Big Brother' and 'Even Bigger Sister," saying she's "as curious and excitable as Peppa" and "as playful and funny as George." Baby Evie, she added, also shares the same love of music as Peppa Pig and that she would "jiggle and giggle along" no matter what.

Ad

Evie Pig will make her first on-screen appearance on the upcoming Peppa Meets the Baby Cinema Experience, which will premiere in US cinemas on May 30, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More