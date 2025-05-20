“14 hours labor OMG”: Fans react to the newest addition in the Peppa Pig universe

Peppa Pig fans are squealing with excitement as a new character has officially arrived in the beloved animated world. The Peppa Pig universe welcomed a new addition after Mummy Pig gave birth in a recent storyline, a surprising twist that has left the internet divided, emotional, and hilariously overwhelmed. The birth was revealed in a clip shared online, which has since gone viral, prompting thousands of fans to respond with everything from joy to utter disbelief.

Ad

The scene shows Mummy Pig holding her newborn, introducing a new dynamic to the iconic animated family. This development came as a surprise to many who have followed the show for years, especially since Peppa Pig, while educational and humorous, rarely delves into the realities of childbirth.

According to reports from Daily Record, published on May 18, 2025, the moment was framed as a heartwarming and natural progression for the Pig family. But online, the responses quickly took a turn toward the comedic, with fans using humor, disbelief, and even mock trauma to process the storyline.

Ad

Trending

From quips about the baby’s name not starting with 'P' to predictions about Peppa’s potential jealousy, fans flooded social media with hot takes, jokes, and speculative drama.

Here’s how the internet reacted to Peppa Pig’s most unexpected plot twist yet:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Seriously, why doesn't her name start with a P?" – @fazemonke1273

"Fr, her name should’ve been Patricia Pig or something" – @AnarchyBerly3

"Paisley Pig, Peyton Pig, Penny Pig, Penelope Pig, Polly Pig and you choose f*ck*ng Evie" – @Rockstar82vansh

Online reactions about Peppa Pig poured in immediately, tackling everything from the baby's name to potential plot twists. Fans didn’t hold back, unleashing a mix of sarcasm, humor, and satire that reflected their bewilderment and delight over this plot development..

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"How do they know it’s a daughter? No trans-Pig?" – @drunken126

"I always knew she was a porker. Kid looks NOTHING like her father" – @BigMiltch

"Congrats to Mummy Pig! Can’t wait for Baby Evie to start her first oinkfluencer brand deal by next week" – @Asunsweetj

Some fan responses took a deeper dive into Peppa’s potential reaction, George’s excitement, and the fandom’s hilarious take on sibling rivalry. The tweets captured the show’s evolving narrative and fans' evolving chaos.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Yayyy. George will be like yes finally 😂. I can’t wait to see Peppa’s face. She’s gonna be so mad 😭😂" – @topecole

"Peppa is such a staunch hater and I love it." – @jemtabulous

"Peppa's villain origin story begins NOW. Girl's about to flip tables when she sees her new competition! 😂🔥" – @amirkdev

Some poked fun at the new baby’s influencer potential, while others raised tongue-in-cheek questions about character dynamics and future plot twists. The reaction was a wild blend of humor, confusion, and chaotic creativity.

Ad

Everything we know about Baby Evie's arrival in the Peppa Pig universe

Good Morning Britan's annoucement of Evie's arrival (Image via Good Morning Britan)

The Peppa Pig storyline recently took an unexpected turn with the arrival of Baby Evie, the newest member of the Pig family. Mummy Pig gave birth early in the morning on May 20, 2025, at 5:34 AM, as announced during a live segment on Good Morning Britain. The birth was framed as a heartwarming moment, with presenter Richard Arnold sharing the news and revealing that the newborn has been named Evie.

Ad

This development follows months of build-up that began when Mummy Pig revealed her pregnancy back in February, also on Good Morning Britain. Fans followed the journey closely, which included a gender reveal party last month at London’s Battersea Power Station, where it was announced the family was expecting a girl.

According to a report by the Daily Record published on May 18, 2025, Baby Evie was born in the prestigious Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, the same facility where Princess Kate gave birth to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The storyline marks a rare moment in children's television where childbirth is addressed so directly, though still handled in a family-friendly manner. With Evie’s arrival, the show's current arc is expected to focus on how Peppa, George, and the rest of the Pig family adapt to the big change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More