Where was All of You filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

This romantic science fiction film, All of You, is set in the future, and it centers on two best friends, Simon (Brett Goldstein) and Laura (Imogen Poots). Their strong bond hits a difficult point when Laura takes a special "soulmate" test, which reveals that her perfect partner is someone other than Simon.

Ad

The plot follows their lives over the next twelve years, illustrating how this decision impacts their marriages, parenting journeys, and the difficult choices and regrets they encounter. The film features Brett Goldstein as Simon and Imogen Poots as Laura, with Steven Cree in a significant role as Laura’s new partner

Zawe Ashton and Jenna Coleman also feature in the film in supporting roles. Following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024, All of You was released on Apple TV on September 26, 2025. It was filmed mainly in and around Sussex, England.

Ad

Trending

All of You filming locations and production details

All of You (Image via Apple TV)

All of You is set in the English countryside and on the coast, with all filming held in Sussex. The production took place in September 2023, and the Sussex Film Office assisted the crew in managing all the locations. The film features scenes ranging from expansive, sweeping coastal views to small, cosy village scenes.

Ad

The seafront in Worthing was a significant location. The broad beaches and famous pier provided wonderful shots of the coast. These elements make the film feel expansive and timeless, which suits the story's themes of growth and transformation.

Another location was Beachy Head, the well-known chalk cliff in East Sussex. Its tall cliffs and stunning views of the English Channel add a powerful, more natural feel. Seven Sisters Country Park was also one of the filming spots. Its rolling green hills and white cliffs capture the wild beauty of the Sussex coast.

Ad

To make the daily life in the story feel real, the crew also filmed in the West Sussex towns of Pulborough and Steyning. Their ordinary streets and local charm make the quieter scenes feel very genuine. These vast outdoor locations provide a nice contrast to the small, intimate emotional struggles of the characters.

Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett produced the movie through Ryder Picture Company, with Bridges and Goldstein also serving as producers. Benoit Soler handled All of You cinematography, while Ian Hultquist and Sofia degli Alessandri composed the score.

Ad

Writers William Bridges and Brett Goldstein developed All of You over the course of a decade, with Goldstein often describing the project as “his baby.” During casting, he connected with Imogen Poots over Zoom and instantly chose her for Laura's role in the film.

Their creative partnership became central for shaping the film’s emotional depth, with Poots bringing both nuance and warmth to the role. Following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024, the film was acquired by Apple Original Films and distributed worldwide through Apple TV+ and was released on September 26, 2025.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda | Artist Know More