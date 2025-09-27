All of You soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

All of You's soundtrack plays a pivotal role in setting the tone of the film, blending ballads, classical compositions, and synth tracks to complement its science fiction romance. William Bridges's 2024 American sci-fi romantic drama is obliged to use music to support the emotional tension between its two main characters as well as anchor its futuristic setting with recognizable melodies. Released on Apple TV+ on September 26, 2025, after its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024, the film has been praised not just for its actors, but also for its painstakingly chosen soundtrack.All of Us features Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots in the starring roles, with Zawe Ashton, Steven Cree, and Jenna Coleman in the supporting cast. Goldstein, who also co-produced and co-wrote the movie, called the project his baby after working on it for almost a decade. The All of You soundtrack includes tracks like Recoverynumb, Dystopia, Make Me Dance, In Bloom, and classics such as Berceuse in D-Flat Major, Op. 57 and Space Age Love Song.What is the soundtrack of All of You?The All of You soundtrack features an extensive range of tracks and compositions, from contemporary electronic beats to classical piano. Some of the standout tracks include Recoverynumb by George Georgia and Dystopia by Amat, which establish the futuristic undertones of the story. Here is the full soundtrack list of the movie, Recoverynumb - written by George Georgia (Audio Network Rights Limited)Dystopia - written and performed by Amat (Play Records Publishing)Make Me Dance - written and performed by Patrick Brady (Play Records Publishing)In Bloom - written by George Georgia (Audio Network Rights Limited)Now The Day Is Over - arranged by James Thomas (Audio Network Rights Limited)Lost In Thought - written by Thompson Egbo-Ebgo (Audio Network Rights Limited)Burning Up - written by Dave James, Sulene Fleming (Audio Network Rights Limited)Inner City - written by Jason Pedder, Ashley Barnes, Douglas Brown, Jessica Greenfield (Audio Network Rights Limited)What We Do - written by Patrick George, performed by Khomi (Monstercat)Fine Lady - written by Campbell E Browning, Pablo Love, Phil Dawson, Edgard Kowouvi (Audio Network Rights Limited)Ela Foi No Seu Camiho - written and performed by Aníbal Zola (Spautores)Berceuse In D-Flat Major, Op. 57 - written by Frédéric Chopin, performed by Valentina Listsa, produced by Alexei KuznetsoffSpace Age Love Song - written by Alister Score, Francis Maudsley, Michael Score, Paul Reynolds, performed by A Flock of Seagulls (Sony Music)Love Letters - written by Edward Heyman, Victor Young, performed by Alison Moyet (Sony Music Group)Read More: 7 Movies to Watch if You Liked Snake Eyes (1998)What is All of You about and who stars in it?All of You (Image Via AppleTV)All of You is the story of two best friends who both secretly have deep feelings for one another, despite having participated in a test that is set in the future to match them up with their perfect soulmate. The story goes into how technology meets human emotions, challenging the issue of fate, choice, and the complexity of love.The lead cast includes Brett Goldstein as Simon, who is renowned for his Emmy-winning performance in Ted Lasso and further extends his creative reach by co-writing and co-producing the film. He is opposite Imogen Poots as Laura, an actress known for working on films such as Vivarium and The Father. Zawe Ashton plays Andrea, Steven Cree plays Lukas, and Jenna Coleman plays Dee, adding richness and diversity to the cast. Éva Magyar joins the supporting cast as Jay Gorin, completing the emotional landscape of the film.Read More: 7 Revenge Movies to Watch if You Loved 'Man on Fire'Released by Apple TV+ following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2024.