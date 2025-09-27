7 Revenge Movies to Watch if You Loved 'Man on Fire'

Man on Fire stands as one of cinema's most emotionally charged revenge thrillers. The 2004 movie features Denzel Washington as John Creasy, a former CIA operative transformed into a bodyguard. He protects a young girl named Pita in Mexico City.

Ad

When kidnappers capture her, Creasy embarks on a dangerous mission of vengeance. The director Tony Scott crafted a raw, emotional story about retribution and justice.

The movie explores themes of sacrifice, redemption, and moral complication. Man on Fire resonates with viewers because it displays how far someone will go for those they like. Revenge films tap into primal human intentions.

They satisfy our desire to see justice served when the system falls apart. These movies often feature main leads who transform from simple people into invincible forces. The best revenge thrillers blend emotional depth and action. They make audiences question what they would do in similar situations.

Ad

Trending

John Wick, Death Wish, The Equalizer and four other revenge movies to watch if you liked Man on Fire

1)Taken (2008)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie features Liam Neeson portraying Bryan Mills, a retired CIA agent whose daughter gets kidnapped in Paris. Human traffickers capture her during a vacation trip. Mills utilizes his particular set of skills to track down the criminals. He travels across Europe, leaving a trail of bodies behind him. The movie focuses on a father's determination to save his kid. Mills methodically hunts down every person involved in the kidnapping ring.

Ad

He employs violence and torture to extract information. The film became a surprise hit due to Neeson's impactful performance. Like Man on Fire, it

displays an older protagonist driven by paternal instincts. Both movies featured seasoned operatives who came out of retirement for personal reasons.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2)John Wick (2014)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this film, Keanu Reeves stars as the titular character, a retired assassin residing in New York. Russian gangsters break into his house and kill his puppy, gifted by his deceased wife. The violation sends John back into the criminal underworld he left in the past. He systematically removes everyone responsible for the crime.

Ad

The movie creates an elaborate mythology around professional killers. John's quest takes him through exclusive clubs and underground hotels. The movie blends genuine emotional weight and stylised action. Man on Fire and John Wick both feature characters motivated by loss and love. They display how grief can transform into a deadly purpose.

John Wick is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3)The Equalizer (2014)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this movie, Denzel Washington returns to the revenge genre as Robert McCall. He works at a hardware store and appears to live a simple life. McCall befriends a young prostitute who gets brutally beaten by her pimps.

Ad

This incident awakens his dormant skills as a seasoned black ops operative. He decides to help people who cannot protect themselves. McCall employs every object as a weapon to eliminate threats. The movie displays his methodical approach to problem-solving and justice. His background remains under wraps throughout most of the narrative.

Both The Equalizer and Man on Fire star Washington as a protective figure. They explore themes of moral responsibility and second chances.

Ad

The Equalizer is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Death Wish (2018)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie features Bruce Willis as Dr. Paul Kersey, a Chicago surgeon with a comfortable family life. Home invaders break into his home, critically injuring his daughter and killing his wife.

Ad

The police investigation moves gradually with no concrete leads. Kersey decides to take justice into his own hands. He starts hunting criminals throughout the town at night.

The character transforms from a peaceful doctor into a vigilante. The movie updates the classic 1974 Charles Bronson version for urban audiences. Social media plays a role in how the public perceives his actions. Like Man on Fire, it examines how tragedy can completely transform someone's worldview. Both protagonists cross lines they never thought they would cross.

Ad

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

5) I Saw the Devil (2010)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This South Korean thriller follows secret agent Kim Soo-hyeon, whose pregnant fiancée is killed. The serial killer Kyung-chul commits the brutal crime during a snowstorm. Kim captures the murderer but chooses not to kill him immediately. Instead, he repeatedly captures, tortures, and releases him.

Ad

The movie becomes a psychological cat-and-mouse game between the two men. Kim's methods turn increasingly dangerous and morally questionable. The film asks whether revenge can make someone just as evil as their enemy. It shares Man on Fire's examination of how far vengeance can push a person. Both movies portray the main leads who lose parts of themselves in pursuit of justice.

I Saw the Devil is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Ad

6) Peppermint (2018)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie features Jennifer Garner as Riley North, a mother whose family is murdered by gang members. Her husband witnessed a robbery, making them targets for elimination. The justice system fails when corrupt officials let the killers walk free. Riley disappears for five years, training herself in weapons and combat.

Ad

She returns to Los Angeles as a seasoned vigilante. Riley systematically eliminates everyone connected to her family's killer. The movie focuses on a mother's protective instincts turned dangerous. Her transformation mirrors the journey seen in Man on Fire. Both films feature ordinary people who become extraordinary through determination and tragedy.

Peppermint is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this movie, Gerard Butler portrays Clyde Shelton, a man whose family was killed during an invasion. The legal institution disappoints him when prosecutors settle the case with the dealer. One killer receives a light sentence while another goes free. Ten years later, Shelton starts an elaborate revenge scheme. He targets not just the murderers but the entire justice system that failed him.

Ad

The movie explores corruption within the court and law enforcement. Shelton utilizes his engineering background to create complicated scenarios and traps. Like Man on Fire, it questions whether the system can truly deliver justice. Both movies feature main leads who feel abandoned by institutions meant to protect them.

Law Abiding Citizen is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These seven movies capture the same intense emotional power that makes Man on Fire so compelling. Every movie explores several aspects of justice and revenge through different situations and characters. They remind audiences why the genre continues to resonate across generations and cultures.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More