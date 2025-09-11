When will Keanu Reeves' Good Fortune premiere? Release date, cast details and more

Good Fortune is emerging as 2025's most highly anticipated comedy, combining high-concept fantasy with actual world themes of hardship, prosperity, and second chances. The movie is the feature directorial debut of comedian Aziz Ansari, who also wrote, produced, and stars in the film. He is joined by major talent such as Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, and Sandra Oh. Since his initial directorial venture, Being Mortal, was put on hold in 2022, Ansari shifted focus to Good Fortune. Drawing inspiration from time-honored comedies infused with a touch of fantasy, the film explores issues such as the gig economy, financial struggles, and what constitutes success in a contemporary metropolis. Keanu Reeves’ Good Fortune is set to premiere in the United States on October 17, 2025. When is Good Fortune being released? Details explored View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGood Fortune premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2025, to positive initial reviews. The film is currently set to be released in a wide theatrical release in the US on October 17, 2025, by Lionsgate.Production of Good Fortune was started shortly after Being Mortal was put on hold. Collaborating closely with Lionsgate and producers Anthony Katagas, Alan Yang, and Aniz Adam Ansari, the comedian brought together a production crew including Garam Films, Oh Brudder Productions, Keep Your Head, and Yang Pictures. Shooting, though, wasn't without challenges. Production was scheduled to get underway in May 2023 but was pushed back because of the Writers Guild of America strike. Principal photography eventually commenced in Los Angeles in January 2024, with Keke Palmer officially cast and announced at the same time. Keanu Reeves was in the news after a knee injury on the early start of filming, with rumors circulating on social media about his health. Ansari later explained at CinemaCon 2024 that Reeves had broken his patella in an off-set accident. Still, he went on to complete most of his shots anyway, with some scenes delayed until his rehabilitation. Most of the film had been filmed by April 2024, with reshoots planned during the summer.Read More: When will The History of Sound premiere? Release date, cast details and moreWhat is Good Fortune about and who stars in it?Keanu Reeves at Good Fortune World Premiere At The Toronto International Film Festival (Image Via Getty)Good Fortune is a contemporary story with a comedic twist. Gabriel, played by Keanu Reeves, is a well-intentioned but clumsy guardian angel who has been sent to help struggling mortals. When he encounters Arj, played by Aziz Ansari, Gabriel resolves to demonstrate that money will not fix life's issues by switching him with his rich boss, Jeff, played by Seth Rogen. The scheme goes awry when Arj excels at his new position, leaving Gabriel without his wings and stuck on Earth. As the harmony between heaven and Earth comes apart at the seams, Gabriel learns to survive as a mortal.It features a diverse supporting cast of characters. Reeves enters unknown territory as a heavenly being, while Ansari is the everyman who struggles with ordinary issues. Seth Rogen is Jeff, a decadent socialite with a life of cars, parties, and bizarre routines. Keke Palmer is Elena, a hardware store clerk who's struggling for improved working conditions, providing the magical premise of the story with a down-to-earth counterpoint. Sandra Oh shows up as Martha, the angel tasked with removing Gabriel's wings, while Sherry Cola, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and others complete the cast in supporting roles.Read More: Did Bruce Willis’ wife Emma really consider divorce before his dementia diagnosis?For the unversed, the movie premiered at TIFF on September 6, 2025 and is set to hit the theatres on October 17, 2025.