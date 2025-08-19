7 Best Jennifer Garner Movies and Shows to Watch If You Liked Her in The Last Thing He Told Me

Jennifer Garner has built a solid career spanning over two decades in Hollywood. Her recent acting in The Last Thing He Told Me displayed her potential to take on complex roles of a matriarch with authenticity and depth.

Ad

In this limited series by Apple TV+, Jennifer Garner embodies the role of Hannah, a woman who must protect her stepdaughter after her husband goes missing under mysterious circumstances. The show highlights her talent for striking a balance between vulnerability and strength.

Jennifer Garner began her career in theatre before moving into film and television. She gained global fame through roles in dramas, action thrillers, and comedies.

Her versatility allows her to succeed in different genres, from spy thrillers to romantic comedies. Garner’s performances often show emotional depth and relatability, with a mix of warmth and strength that connects with viewers.

Ad

Trending

Here are seven other projects by Jennifer Garner that showcase her diverse talents.

13 Going on 30, Juno, The Odd Life of Timothy Green, and four other Jennifer Garner shows and movies to watch if you liked her in The Last Thing He Told Me

1) Alias

Ad

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Alias launched Jennifer Garner through this breakthrough as Sydney Bristow, a double agent working for the CIA. The series ran for five seasons, establishing her as a credible action performer. Sydney tackles complicated family relationships while keeping various identities as a spy. The show blends intense action sequences with emotional family drama.

Ad

Jennifer Garner performs many of her stunts throughout the show. Her physical transformation for selective undercover roles became a hallmark of the series. The character deals with betrayal from those closest to her, including her father. Sydney's relationship with her handler, Michael Vaughn, adds romantic tension to the spy thriller format.

The series explores themes of betrayal, family loyalty, and personal identity. Sydney eventually learns that her presumed-dead mother was, in fact, alive and works as an enemy agent.

Ad

This discovery creates conflict as she questions everything she knew about her family. Jennifer Garner received a Golden Globe Award and many Emmy nominations through his performances.

Alias is available on Amazon Prime.

2) 13 Going on 30

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this movie features Jennifer Garner as Jenna Rink, a young 13-year-old girl who magically wakes up in the body of a middle-aged woman. The narrative explores themes of friendship, authenticity, and the results of individual choices.

Ad

Jenna works as a magazine editor but learns she has lost touch with her raw self and a friend from childhood. The movie displays Jennifer Garner's talent to showcase childlike wonder in the body of an adult and comedic timing.

Her performance captures the innocence of a young girl dealing with the adult complexities for the first time. The storyline includes memorable dance scenes and romantic sequences. Jenna must navigate adult connections and performance pressure while maintaining her portrayal as a young girl.

Ad

She reconnects with her childhood friend Matt (portrayed by Mark Ruffalo) and realizes what is truly important in life. The narrative emphasizes the importance of staying true to oneself despite external pressures.

This film is available on Netflix.

3) Elektra

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie follows Jennifer Garner as an assassin with the titular name. The character possesses supernatural powers and works as a hired killer. Elektra receives a contract to kill an amn and his teenage daughter. However, she realizes that she has started developing protective feelings for them.

Ad

For this specific role, Jennifer Garner trained in martial arts and performed some of the most complex fight sequences. The film displays her physical potential and commitment to explosive action drama. Elektra's internal chaos between her dark mission and evolving humanity drives most of the storyline.

The film explores themes of changing hearts and redemption. The character confronts members of The Hand, a criminal organization with supernatural powers. Her journey from cold-hearted assassin to a warm protector displays character growth and moral awakening.

Ad

Elektra is available on Amazon Prime.

4) Juno

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In Juno, Jennifer Garner portrays Venessa Loring, a woman desperate to become a mother through adoption. The movie follows pregnant teen Juno, who chooses Venessa and her husband Mark to adopt her baby. Venessa's character development in the story explores the complications of modern motherhood and marriage.

Ad

Her character faces marital struggles as her husband develops feelings for a pregnant teenager. Her acting displays her ability to convey deep emotion through minor expressions and gestures.

Venessa's relationship with Juno evolves from a previous arrangement to a raw connection. Jennifer Garner's supporting role provides emotional weight to the narrative's exploration of different family structures. The movie earned critical acclaim and various Academy Award nominations.

Juno is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

Ad

5) The Odd Life of Timothy Green

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie's premise follows Jennifer Garner as Cindy, a woman living with her husband in Stanleyville. Although the couple lives happily together, Jim and Cindy desire a child but fail to conceive. That is when Cindy comes up with the idea of writing down all her wishes for what qualities they hope their child might carry.

Ad

That is when a boy named Timothy magically shows up at their house with some leaves coming from his legs. That is when the couple realizes the importance of nurturing kids.

The storyline highlights the evolving nature of parent-child relationships. Cindy learns crucial lessons about nurturing as Timothy's time with her is restricted. Garner's acting anchors the film's genuine emotion and fantastical elements.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime.

6) Love, Simon

Ad

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie features Jennifer Garner as Emily Spier, the open-minded mother of a closeted teenager, Simon. The movie addresses sensitive themes like LGBTQ+ through a high school life.

Ad

Emily represents unconditional compassion as a mother when Simon reveals his orientation to his family. Her character provides emotional anchoring to Simon's journey of self-acceptance.

The acting highlights her ability to display maternal figures with understanding and depth. The movie received praise for its positive representation of LGBTQ+ youth. Emily's response and ongoing action to Simon's revelation display a healthy parental reaction to a child's acceptance of sexual orientation.

Love, Simon is available on Amazon Prime.

Ad

7) Yes Day

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Yes Day features Jennifer Garner as Allison Torres, a reluctant mother who agrees to say yes to everything her children request for one day.

Ad

This Netflix movie explores family dynamics and the balance between fun and structure in parenting. Allison's character learns to reconnect with her free-spirited side.

In this film, Garner displays her comedic potential through physical comedy and family-friendly, hearty sequences. The movie features challenges and activities pushing Allison out of her comfort zone. Her acting emphasizes the importance of spontaneity in family connections.

The film addresses themes of maintaining childhood wonder as an adult and work-life balance. Allison's journey helps her understand her children's desires while finding the old joy in unexpected moments. Jennifer Garner's organic chemistry with the ensemble cast creates raw family dynamics.

Ad

The movie is available on Netflix.

Jennifer Garner continues to engage the viewers through versatile roles that display her talent and range. Her potential to portray relatable and strong characters makes her acting memorable and impactful across various genres and formats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More