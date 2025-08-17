Logan Paul finally breaks silence after getting married to Nina Agdal

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently took to social media to send a message after getting married to Nina Agdal. The Maverick also shared a couple of photos from his wedding.Logan Paul has become one of the most popular names in the pro wrestling world in recent years. Since his debut in World Wrestling Entertainment, Paul has already faced some of the biggest stars on the roster, including Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. He is now all set to lock horns with The GOAT, John Cena, at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, Logan Paul recently got married to Nina Agdal. The duo got engaged in July 2023 and was blessed with a baby girl in September 2024. After his marriage, The Maverick took to Instagram to post a couple of photos with his wife. In his post's caption, Logan highlighted that Nina was now officially a part of the Paul family.&quot;Mr. and Mrs. Paul,&quot; he wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLogan Paul's WWE tag team has officially been confirmedFor the last few weeks, Logan Paul has formed an alliance with Drew McIntyre on WWE TV. The duo wrestled in a tag team match against Randy Orton and rapper Jelly Roll at SummerSlam 2025.Now McIntyre has officially confirmed that Paul is his new tag team partner. During a recent edition of the Huge Pop podcast, The Scottish Warrior was full of praise for The Maverick's athletic abilities, saying that he believed Logan was no longer an &quot;outsider&quot; in the company, before confirming that they had officially formed a tag team.&quot;Somebody like Logan, he’s a super athlete. He has a respect and passion for WWE. He knows exactly who he is (...) He wants to be here and he deserves to be here, and I don’t consider him an outsider. He’s one of our superstars now, and I guess he’s my tag partner.&quot;It remains to be seen if Drew McIntyre will help his tag team partner against John Cena at Clash in Paris.