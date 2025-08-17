  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Logan Paul finally breaks silence after getting married to Nina Agdal

Logan Paul finally breaks silence after getting married to Nina Agdal

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 17, 2025 06:42 GMT
Logan Paul is a former WWE United States Champion [Image credits: star
Logan Paul is a former WWE United States Champion [Image credits: star's Instagram handle]

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently took to social media to send a message after getting married to Nina Agdal. The Maverick also shared a couple of photos from his wedding.

Ad

Logan Paul has become one of the most popular names in the pro wrestling world in recent years. Since his debut in World Wrestling Entertainment, Paul has already faced some of the biggest stars on the roster, including Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. He is now all set to lock horns with The GOAT, John Cena, at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.

Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, Logan Paul recently got married to Nina Agdal. The duo got engaged in July 2023 and was blessed with a baby girl in September 2024. After his marriage, The Maverick took to Instagram to post a couple of photos with his wife. In his post's caption, Logan highlighted that Nina was now officially a part of the Paul family.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Mr. and Mrs. Paul," he wrote.

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

Check out his Instagram post below:

Ad

Logan Paul's WWE tag team has officially been confirmed

For the last few weeks, Logan Paul has formed an alliance with Drew McIntyre on WWE TV. The duo wrestled in a tag team match against Randy Orton and rapper Jelly Roll at SummerSlam 2025.

Now McIntyre has officially confirmed that Paul is his new tag team partner. During a recent edition of the Huge Pop podcast, The Scottish Warrior was full of praise for The Maverick's athletic abilities, saying that he believed Logan was no longer an "outsider" in the company, before confirming that they had officially formed a tag team.

Ad
"Somebody like Logan, he’s a super athlete. He has a respect and passion for WWE. He knows exactly who he is (...) He wants to be here and he deserves to be here, and I don’t consider him an outsider. He’s one of our superstars now, and I guess he’s my tag partner."

It remains to be seen if Drew McIntyre will help his tag team partner against John Cena at Clash in Paris.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications