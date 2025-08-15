Congratulations to WWE Superstar Logan Paul and Nina Agdal

Congratulations are in order for WWE star Logan Paul and his wife, Nina Agdal. Paul will be competing in a massive match at Clash in Paris on August 31.The Maverick married his longtime partner, Nina Agdal, today in Italy. The ceremony took place at Lake Como, and Entertainment Tonight shared a heartwarming video of the wedding today on social media. In the video, Agdal can be seen reading her vows, and Jake Paul also makes an appearance. You can check out the video from the ceremony in the post below.The former United States Champion teamed up with Drew McIntyre to battle Randy Orton and Jelly Roll at SummerSlam. Paul picked up the victory for his team after connecting with a massive Frog Splash on Jelly Roll.John Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of SummerSlam earlier this month. On last week's edition of WWE SmackDown, Paul confronted The Cenation Leader, and it was announced that they would be squaring off at Clash in Paris.The 30-year-old then teamed up with Drew McIntyre to battle Cody Rhodes and John Cena in a tag team match in the main event of last week's episode of the blue brand. The match ended via disqualification, and McIntyre put The American Nightmare through the announce table with a thunderous Claymore.Former WWE writer praises Logan Paul as a performerWrestling legend Vince Russo recently praised Logan Paul and suggested that he overshadowed the majority of the promotion's roster.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran complimented Logan Paul's in-ring work and also noted that he possessed a natural charisma as a performer.&quot;I mean, you know, the guy has really raised the bar. He's so good at what he does and he's a natural at what he does. Unless you have somebody that's gonna match up to his talent, he's gonna overshadow whoever you put him in there with. He's that good, he's that comfortable, he's a great draw. Who do they have in that company right now you're gonna put in a match with him?&quot; he said. QC Knight @Henoc_HBKLINK@GunthersChop @ProWFinesse Logan Paul is a great wrestlerIt will be fascinating to see if Logan Paul can defeat John Cena at WWE Clash in Paris later this month.