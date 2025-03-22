WWE veteran makes bold claims about Logan Paul's impact on the company; calls him a "natural at what he does" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Logan Paul becoming a major star for the company. The 29-year-old star is a major WWE attraction.

Ad

The Maverick has impressed wrestling fans and veterans with his skills. In a few short years, the star has emerged as a credible wrestler, going head-to-head with major stars like Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, and more.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer spoke highly of Logan Paul's in-ring capability. He felt that The Maverick was a natural talent who consistently raised the bar in WWE. Russo noted that Logan's charisma makes him a major draw but he also outshines his opponents if they are not equally talented.

Ad

Trending

"I mean, you know, the guy has really raised the bar. He's so good at what he does and he's a natural at what he does. Unless you have somebody that's gonna match up to his talent, he's gonna overshadow whoever you put him in there with. He's that good, he's that comfortable, he's a great draw. Who do they have in that company right now you're gonna put in a match with him?" [From 2:10 onwards]

Ad

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Check out the video below:

Ad

Logan Paul is currently in a personal rivalry with AJ Styles after eliminating The Phenomenal One at the Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see if the two megastars collide at WrestleMania this year.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the exclusive YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback