WWE veteran makes bold claims about Logan Paul's impact on the company; calls him a "natural at what he does" (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Mar 22, 2025 15:36 GMT
Logan Paul is a former WWE United States Champion [Image: WWE.com]
Logan Paul is a former WWE United States Champion

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Logan Paul becoming a major star for the company. The 29-year-old star is a major WWE attraction.

The Maverick has impressed wrestling fans and veterans with his skills. In a few short years, the star has emerged as a credible wrestler, going head-to-head with major stars like Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, and more.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer spoke highly of Logan Paul's in-ring capability. He felt that The Maverick was a natural talent who consistently raised the bar in WWE. Russo noted that Logan's charisma makes him a major draw but he also outshines his opponents if they are not equally talented.

"I mean, you know, the guy has really raised the bar. He's so good at what he does and he's a natural at what he does. Unless you have somebody that's gonna match up to his talent, he's gonna overshadow whoever you put him in there with. He's that good, he's that comfortable, he's a great draw. Who do they have in that company right now you're gonna put in a match with him?" [From 2:10 onwards]
Logan Paul is currently in a personal rivalry with AJ Styles after eliminating The Phenomenal One at the Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see if the two megastars collide at WrestleMania this year.

