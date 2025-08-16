Drew McIntyre Confirms His New Tag Team In WWE

Drew McIntyre has set his sights upon the biggest singles championship in WWE. However, the Scottish Warrior is seemingly also a part of the tag team division, as he recently confirmed a new alliance.

Ad

McIntyre teamed up with Logan Paul at SummerSlam, where the two defeated Jelly Roll and Randy Orton. The two stars once again joined forces on SmackDown last week, where they faced John Cena and Cody Rhodes in a tag team match. However, the bout ended in a DQ.

Drew McInyre recently appeared on the Huge Pop podcast, where he heaped praise on Logan Paul. The former WWE Champion also confirmed that the Maverick is his new tag team partner.

Ad

Trending

“Somebody like Logan, he’s a super athlete. He has a respect and passion for WWE. He knows exactly who he is...He wants to be here and he deserves to be here, and I don’t consider him an outsider. He’s one of our superstars now, and I guess he’s my tag partner.” [From 8:00 to 9:13]

Ad

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

Ad

Drew McIntyre compared his alliance with Logan Paul to legendary WWE tag team

While Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul have just recently joined forces, the Scottish Warrior compared the two to DX [Shawn Michaels and Triple H], noting that the vibes were similar:

“[It] was a vibe of like the original DX to me, like when Shawn and Hunter got together and they had that mentality of saying and doing outrageous things because that’s who they were. Logan was doing it over here, I was doing it over there… and when you put us together, it’s like, wow, this could have some dangerous vibes for management. The funny thing is, I’ll be Hunter going, ‘Okay, I know I used to do that, but you can’t do that."[From 9:16 to 9:42]

Aside from teaming up with Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre is also chasing the Undisputed WWE Championship. He laid out Cody Rhodes during the tag team match on SmackDown last week. The Scottish Warrior explained himself on the blue brand this past Friday, noting that he's coming for the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!