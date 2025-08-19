  • home icon
  • Netflix announces Better Late Than Single season 2: How to apply, age criteria, & all you need to know

Netflix announces Better Late Than Single season 2: How to apply, age criteria, & all you need to know

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 19, 2025 10:35 GMT
Better Late Than Single (Image via Netflix)
Better Late Than Single (Image via Netflix)

On August 19, 2025, Netflix announced a second season of its Korean dating makeover reality show Better Late Than Single, while also opening sign-ups for new contestants. Casting is being handled online through Netflix Korea. Interested applicants can fill out the Google Form, which includes all the required information for registration.

Applications are limited to “motae-solos,” a local term for people who have never dated. The rules specify that only those aged 20 to 39 at the time of application can apply. The first season received over 4,000 applications. Producers reviewed candidates carefully, including checking with friends and family. The same process will be used for the new season.

The renewal comes just a month after season 1 premiered on July 8, 2025. The show quickly became one of Netflix’s summer highlights. Unlike most dating shows like Single's Inferno, which feature socially active contestants, this series focuses on people with no past romantic experiences.

Produced by Studio Modak, the first season followed 10 lifelong singles navigating their first relationships. With new casting now underway, the next season will again feature inexperienced daters participating in structured challenges on screen. A release date has not been announced, but production is expected to begin once casting is complete.

Everything we know about Better Late Than Single season 2 so far

Director Kim No-eun, back with co-director Won Seung-jae, said the decision to renew Better Late Than Single for a second season was made after a strong positive response to the debut run (via The Korea Times).

“Thanks to the encouragement and empathy from viewers for the cast members’ awkward attempts at love, we are moving ahead with Season 2. We are looking forward to applications from singles in their 20s and 30s who want to change themselves and bravely take on their first romance," Kim noted.
Earlier, Kim said that expectations for a second season had been high.

“If given the chance, I would gratefully produce another season,” the producing director shared in a recent interview.

Fellow producer Won Seung-jae added,

“We know the positive response came from the show’s sincerity, and if we make Season 2, we plan to focus on that.”

Writer Jung Sun-young also returns, keeping the original team in place. The show again brings back its "Cupids,” celebrity guides who help participants through the process. Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Lee Eun-ji, and Car, the Garden will rejoin as mentors.

Better Late Than Single Cupids (Image via Netflix)
Better Late Than Single Cupids (Image via Netflix)

Car, the Garden joked, “I really loved it, ‘Better Late Than Single,’” while Kang Han-na and Lee Eun-ji said they will cheer on anyone aiming to move past single life. Praised for focusing on awkward yet genuine first steps into romance, season 1 won over viewers with relatable stories.

Better Late Than Single season 1 remains available for streaming on Netflix worldwide!

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

