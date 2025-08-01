Better Late Than Single producers address current status of the endgame couples

On July 31, 2025, iMBC reported that Better Late Than Single producers spoke about whether the couples formed in the finale are still together. The team said it has been 10 months since the show was filmed, and the producers mentioned that now the cast is living their private lives, so they do not have clear answers about the couples’ current status.The show ended on July 29 with two official pairings: Ha Jeong-mok with Park Ji-yeon and Kang Ji-su with Kim Seung-li. However, there was no final message or update about whether these couples are still dating. The producers said they decided not to include a “where are they now” update at the end.They believed the cast members should choose when and how to share that information themselves. According to iMBC, one of the producers, Kim No-eun said,&quot;It's been 10 months since filming ended, so it's already out of our hands. It's difficult to say anything at this point because they have their own private lives, but I think they will soon reveal whether or not they are 'Hyun- kers' themselves. I hope you will confirm through their own words.&quot;On this, another producer, Jo Wook-hyung, further added:&quot;I think they will reveal it on their own. I think (the truth) will start to come out soon. That doesn't mean there was a separate nondisclosure agreement. If SNS accounts are made public, various problems could arise more than expected, so we recommended keeping them private for protection.&quot;The producer mentioned that although most of the cast has kept quiet about their personal lives, one contestant, Noh Jae-yun, gave permission for an update.He is now dating someone outside of the show. It’s been about two weeks since the relationship started. The producers said they were happy for him.More about Better Late Than Single's format and finaleBetter Late Than Single is a Netflix dating show with a unique concept. It features participants in their late 20s and 30s who have never been in a romantic relationship before. They were selected from over 4,000 applicants and went through a six-week personal development program.The development program included coaching in communication, grooming, fitness, and therapy. After this, they spent nine days together in a house in Jeju Island to experience dating for the first time.In the final episode of Better Late Than Single, the couples were revealed after a “final pick” ceremony. Jeong-mok and Ji-yeon, who had grown closer throughout the show, both chose each other. Similarly, Ji-su picked Seung-li despite their earlier conflicts. Other cast members left the show single.The finale included emotional conversations, a “Let-It-Out” texting segment, and a “truth or punishment” game. There were also final dates that gave each participant a chance to express their true feelings before the selection.All 10 episodes of Better Late Than Single are currently streaming on Netflix.