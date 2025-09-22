7 Jude Law Movies and Shows to Watch if You Loved Him in 'Black Rabbit'

Jude Law delivers a compelling performance in Netflix's latest crime show, Black Rabbit. The limited series follows the story of Jake Friedken, A New York restaurant owner whose life spirals into trouble when his problematic brother returns. The story centers on a rising star restaurateur pushed into New York's criminal underworld when his troubled brother comes back to town with loan sharks on his trail.

Ad

Jude Law portrays the restaurant owner who must navigate risky territory to protect his family and business. The series displays the actor's range in portraying complicated characters caught between criminal activities and legitimate company.

Jude Law has developed an extensive career spanning years, with diverse roles across several genres. His filmography includes psychological thrillers, science fiction, period dramas, and crime stories. Every performance displays his potential to transform into entirely different characters while keeping his unique screen presence.

Ad

Trending

Cold Mountain, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Contagion, and four other Jude Law movies and shows to watch if you liked his performance in Black Rabbit

1) The Talented Mr. Ripley

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Jude Law portrays the role of Dickie Greenleaf in this psychological story directed by Anthony Minghella. The story's premise follows Tom Ripley (portrayed by Matt Damon), who travels to Italy to convince a rich man's son to return home.

Ad

Law depicts the privileged and charismatic Dickie, who becomes obsessed with Ripley. The narrative takes a dark and intense turn when Ripley's obsession leads to identity theft and murder.

Law's acting captures the carefree nature of a young man living off his father's richness in 1950s Italy. His chemistry with the cast creates stress and tension that builds throughout the movie. The film earned several Oscar nominations, including Best Supporting Actor for Jude Law.

Ad

The Talented Mr. Ripley is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The story follows Jude Law as Dr. John Watson, and Sherlock Holmes (portrayed by Robert Downey Jr.). This action-adventure movie direct by Guy Ritchie reimagines the old detective tales with a more physical and comedic approach. Jude Law's character is not the typical sidekick but a reliable partner who matches Holmes in intelligence and combat skills.

Ad

The first movie deals with a mysterious plot involving secret societies and black magic in Victorian London. The second film pits the detective duo against Professor Moriarty across Europe.

Law brings loyalty and intelligence to Watson while keeping great comedic timing with Downey Jr. The movies garnered a lot of critical acclaim and showcased Jude Law's ability in action-comedy roles.

The movies are available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Ad

3) Cold Mountain

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this movie, Jude Law embodies the role of W.P. Inman, a Confederate soldier during the American Civil War, in this epic romance drama.

Ad

The movie follows Inman's dangerous journey home to reunite with his love, Ada (portrayed by Nicole Kidman). Jude Law plays a man haunted by the danger of war who deserts the army to return to his mountain home in North Caroline.

The narrative alternates between Inman's perilous journey and Ada's struggle to survive on her farm. Jude Law's acting captures the war's emotional and physical toll on a soldier's psyche. His acting earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. The movie explores themes of survival, love, and the devastating effects of war on communities and individual people.

Ad

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) The Young Pope and The New Pope

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Law displays Pope Pius XIII in this HBO series by Paolo Sorrentino. The show follows the first American pope who shocks everyone at the Vatican with his separate ways of doing things. Jude Law portrays a young religious leader who deals with faith and power issues. The series displays what happens behind the cameras at the Catholic Church.

Ad

In The New Pope, Law comes back as the same character, along with John Malkovich, who portrays another pope. Both shows let Jude Law display his acting skills across several episodes. His character is compelling as a pope and has human struggles like everyone else.

Both shows are available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) A.I. Artificial Intelligence

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Law portrays Gigolo Joe, a male prostitute robot, in Steven Spielberg's science fiction drama. The movie is set in a future where advanced robots serve humans in different capacities. Jude Law's character becomes a companion to David, a child robot searching for his place in the world. The narrative explores themes of humanity, love, and what it means to be alive through artificial beings.

Ad

Law brings sophistication and charm to his android character while keeping an otherworldly quality. His performance adds pathos and humor to the movie's exploration of artificial consciousness. The film displays Jude Law's ability to adapt to different character requirements in a futuristic setting.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Also See: 7 Jason Bateman Movies and Shows to Watch if You Loved Him in 'Black Rabbit'

6)The Aviator

Ad

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Jude Law plays actor Errol Flynn in Martin Scorsese's biographical drama about Howard Hughes. The movie chronicles Hughes' career as a filmmaker, businessman, and aviation pioneer, portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Ad

Jude Law shows up in supporting sequences that depict Hollywood's renowned golden era and Hughes's connections to the entertainment world. His demonstration of Flynn captures the swashbuckling actor's charm and huge persona.

The movie throws light on Hughes's obsessive-compulsive disorder and his connections with actresses like Ava Gardner and Katharine Hepburn.

Law's sequences provide context for Hughes' Hollywood glamorous and ambitious world, which he inhabited. The film earned several Academy Awards and displayed the era's innovation and excess.

Ad

The Aviator is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Also See: 7 Crime Thrillers to Watch If You Liked Black Rabbit

7) Contagion

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In Steven Soderbergh's pandemic thriller, Jude Law embodies Alan Krumwiede, a conspiracy theorist, and blogger. The movie follows several storylines as a deadly virus spreads worldwide, causing social breakdown with panic. Law's character promotes unproven treatments while questioning official health responses to the problem. His performance displays how misinformation spreads emergencies and impacts public health efforts.

Ad

The ensemble cast includes Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Marion Cotillard in interwoven stories about the pandemic's effects. Law brings intensity to his role as someone who profits from uncertainty and fear. The movie was praised for its raw protrayal of how society might respond to a global health crisis.

Contagion is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These are seven Jude Law movies and shows to watch if you liked his performance in Black Rabbit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More