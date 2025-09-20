7 Jason Bateman Movies and Shows to Watch if You Loved Him in 'Black Rabbit'

Jason Bateman delivers a powerhouse performance in Netflix's new thriller show Black Rabbit, which premiered in September 2025. The series follows two brothers who co-own a New York City restaurant. The story follows Jake Friedken (portrayed by Jude Law), a rising star restaurateur. His chaotic brother Vince, portrayed by Jason Bateman, comes back to town after decades.

Vince brings chaos with him. Laon sharks are chasing him, forcing both brothers into New York's criminal underworld. Their successful restaurant business encounters danger. Everything they built together might fall apart. Jason Bateman's character creates the central conflict that drives the narrative forward. The show is a gripping thriller about betrayal and family bonds. It displays how one person's mistakes can destroy everything.

Jason Bateman has built an expansive career spanning years. He is known for playing complicated characters with dark edges. His acting roles feature profound dramatic moments mixed with dry humor. Here are seven Jason Bateman productions that display his incredible range.

1) Ozark (2017-2022)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Ozark remains Jason Bateman's most celebrated recent production. He plays as Marty Byrde, a financial advisor who launders money for a Mexican cartel. The family moves to Missouri's Ozark region to continue their illegal activities. Marty must keep his family safe while tackling dangerous criminals.

The series explores themes of moral compromise and corruption. Jason Bateman also directed many episodes of the show. His acting earned him critical acclaim and Emmy nominations.

The character shares similarities with his Black Rabbit performance. Marty starts as a reluctant participant in crime. He gradually becomes more familiar with deception and violence. Jason Bateman makes this change tragic and believable.

Ozark is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

2) Arrested Development (2003-2019)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show launched Jason Bateman into mainstream success. He portrays Michael Bluth as the only reasonable member of a dysfunctional, wealthy family.

The Bluth family loses their future due to fraud charges. Michael tries to hold the family together while managing their remaining assets. His father, George Sr., goes to prison for embezzling wealth. His mother, Lucille, continues spending money they do not possess.

Jason Bateman serves as the straight man among unique characters. His deadpan delivery became legendary in comedy television. Michael often breaks the fourth wall with perplexed looks at the camera. The show established Jason Bateman as a versatile actor. His timing and delivery set the standard for urban comedy leads. Critics praised his potential to make exposition humorous.

Arrested Development is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) The Gift (2015)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The Gift displays Jason Bateman's dramatic acting abilities in a psychological thriller. He portrays Simon, a successful businessman with a dark past. Simon and his wife, Robyn, move to California for a refreshing start.

They encounter Gordo, an old acquaintance from Simon's high school days. Gordo starts leaving mysterious gifts at their home. The narrative reveals Simon's cruel behaviour as a teen. His past actions have devastating results in the present day.

Jason Bateman displays a character who seems normal but hides extreme secrets. Simon comes off as a devoted husband. Underneath this facade lies a cruel bully who damaged lives. The psychological thriller displays his range beyond comedy roles. He makes Simon both despicable and believable.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Game Night (2018)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The show proves Bateman excels in action-comedy movies. He portrays Max, a competitive man who likes game nights wth friends. His brother Brooks suggests a murder mystery game for entertainment. The fake game turns real when criminals kidnap Brooks.

Max and his wife must rescue Brooks from really dangerous situations. They discover Brooks is involved in illegal actions. The film blends genuine suspense with humor effectively. Bateman's timing creates accurate comedic moments during action scenes. His character's competitive nature drives him through risky situations. Max treats real crime like a game he must win.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Juno (2007)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie features Bateman in a supporting but memorable role. He embodies the role of Mark Loring, a man hoping to adopt a teen girl's baby. Mark initially appears to be a sincere father figure. He shares interests in pop culture and music with the pregnant teen Juno. However, Mark reveals his immaturity as the narrative progresses. He develops unexpected feelings for the much younger Juno.

His character represents failed responsibility and delayed adolescence. He wants to be a rock star instead of a sincere adult. Jason Bateman brings nuance to what could have been an ordinary villain role. Mark is not evil, but he is deeply selfish and flawed.

Juno is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

6) Horrible Bosses (2011)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie displays Bateman's comedic timing in ensemble work. He embodies the role of Nick Hendricks, an employee with an abusive boss called Dave Harken. Nick works long hours, hoping for a promotion boss is never forthcoming.

He teams up with two friends who also hate their bosses. The trio decides to kill their respective employees. Their amateur criminal plans lead to funny complications. Bateman grounds the comic premise with hilarious complexities.

Nick often questions their increasingly stupid plans. The comedy was successful enough to spawn a sequel in 2014. The ensemble cast creates memorable situations and characters.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) The Outsider (2020)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Based on Stephan King's book, the show represents Jason Bateman's venture into the horror genre. He portrays the role of Terry Maitland, a Little League coach accused of killing a child. The evidence against Terry appears undeniable and overwhelming. However, Terry has a strong alibi, which placed him elsewhere during the crime.

The unbelievable situation creates supernatural mystery elements throughout the show. Bateman only appears in the initial episodes but leaves a compelling impact.

His character's fate drives the entire season's mission. The series explores themes of innocence, guilt, and supernatural evil. His acting as Terry displays a man destroyed by unreal accusations.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

These are seven recognized Jason Bateman shows and movies to watch if you liked his performance in Black Rabbit.

