7 Crime Shows to Watch if You Loved Netflix's Beauty and the Bester

Beauty and the Bester has captivated Netflix audiences with its shocking true crime story. The three-part documentary series explores the story of Thabo Bester, a convicted rapist and killer who staged his own death during a prison fire. The show examines his relationship with celebrity medical resident Nandipha Magudumana. Beauty and the Bester reveals how Bester escaped prison with outside help.

The documentary displays the investigation that exposed the fake death. South African authorities worked hard to resolve this complicated case. The show features interviews with people close to the case and investigators.

Beauty and the Bester demonstrates how criminals use manipulative schemes to escape justice. The series highlights the corruption within the prison system. Audiences witness how media attention helped reveal the truth. The documentary presents evidence that led to their eventual captivation. This chilling story blends crime, romance, and deception unexpectedly. Beauty and the Bester proves that reality can be stranger than fiction.

Here are other crime thrillers if you liked this documentary's complex web of stories.

Making a Murderer, American Manhunt, Tiger King, and four other crime shows to watch if you liked Netflix's Beauty and the Bester

1) Jailbreak: Love on the Run

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Jailbreak: Love on the Run tells the narrative of Casey White and Vickey White. Vicky worked as a correction officer at the Lauderdale County Detention Centre. She helped Casey White escape from prison around 2022. Casey was waiting for trial for capital murder charges, and Vickey planned the escape for months before executing it. The documentary displays how their relationship developed behind bars. Staff members trusted Vicky entirely before her betrayal.

The series follows the days of search across several states. Investigators tracked their movements through surveillance videos. The lookout ended tragically with Casey's recapture and Vicky's death. This case sent shockwaves around law enforcement communities. Like Beauty and the Bester, it shows how romantic relationships can lead to criminal aftermath.

Jailbreak: Love on the Run is available on Netflix for viewers.

2) Making a Murderer

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

This documentary follows Steven Avery's legal battles over twenty years. Avery served 18 years for a wrongful conviction of rape. Moreover, DNA evidence freed him in 2003.

Two years later, cops arrested him for the murder of Teresa Halbach. The show questions the investigation methods used by authorities. Avery's nephew, Brendan Dassey, also encountered charges. The documentary presents evidence that suggests police misconduct. Audiences witness courtroom proceedings and interrogation footage.

The case sparked debates about criminal justice reform. Several appeals followed the original convictions. The documentary displays how media coverage can influence public opinion. This case displays corruption within law enforcement communities similar to themes in Beauty and the Bester.

This show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

3) American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing recreates the 2013 terrorist attack. This is a three-part series that displays the FBI investigation that followed. Tamerian and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev planted bombs at the finish line.

The attack killed three individuals and injured hundreds more. Investigators utilized crowdsourced pictures to identify suspects. The show displays the massive chase across Boston.

Police proceeded to lock down the whole city during the search. The older brother died in an encounter with the police. Moreover, officers found the younger brother hiding in a boat. The show utilizes actual footage from the investigation. The chase elements mirror the pursuit themes found in Beauty and the Bester.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

4) The Staircase

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The Staircase explores Michael Peterson's murder trial in North Carolina. Peterson's spouse, Kathleen, died at the bottom of their staircase. He claimed that she tripped accidentally after drinking too much wine. The prosecution, though, argued he beat her up with a weapon.

The defence team allowed full access to their strategy. The documentary reveals shocking evidence about Peterson's past. A similar death occurred in Germany years later.

The case featured unexpected forensic evidence and expert testimony. Peterson received a new trial after serving for more than five years. The documentary displays how legal proceedings can stretch for years. Like Beauty and the Bester, it explores deception in close relationships.

This documentary is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Bad Vegan: Fame, Fraud, Fugitives

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

This documentary tells the story of Sarma Melngailis and her restaurant empire. Melngailis owned Pure Food and Wine in New York City. She met Anthony Strangis through Twitter around 2011. Strangis convinced her he possessed supernatural powers. He promised to make her dog immortal and pay her debts. However, he proceeded to steal money from her restaurant.

The couple fled when employees stopped receiving their salary checks. The cops found them at a Tennessee hotel after months of a lookout. The documentary displays how manipulation can damage a successful business. Melngailis served four months in prison for her crimes. This narrative shares manipulation themes with Beauty and the Bester.

6) Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Tiger King follows Joe Exotic and his rivalry with Carole Baskin. Joe owned a zoo in Oklahoma, occupied with exotic animals. He accused Baskin of killing her spouse, Don Lewis. The series explores the strange world of a huge cat owner. Joe hired a hitman to kill Baskin but got caught. The documentary displays his eccentric personality and multiple marriages.

Animal rights activists fought against private zoo operations. The show became a cultural phenomenon during pandemic lockdowns. Joe received a 22-year prison sentence for a murder-for-hire case. The series sparked debates about exotic animal ownership laws. Like Beauty and the Bester, it features elaborate criminal schemes.

This documentary is available for Netflix viewers to watch.

7) Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

This documentary investigates the 2003 collar bomb case in Pennsylvania. Brian Wells robbed a bank with a bomb locked around his neck. The cops initially thought Wells was a victim of criminals.

The bomb exploded while officers tried to help him. The documentary reveals a complicated conspiracy involving several people. Marjorie Diehl-Amstrong masterminded the elaborate narrative.

She wanted funds to hire a hitman for another murder. The case involved treasure hunts, coded messages, and pizza delivery. Investigators worked for years to understand the whole plan. The show displays how greed can lead to threatening consequences. The complicated criminal plot mirrors the detailed deception displayed in Beauty and the Bester.

This documentary is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

If you liked Beauty and the Bester, these are seven crime thrillers to watch.

