7 Famous Actors You Probably Didn't Know Appeared in The Medical Drama 'ER'

The medical drama, ER was one of television's most popular medical dramas. The series ran for fifteen successful seasons from 1994 to 2009. It followed the daily lives of medical residents and nurses working at Country General Hospital in Chicago. This medical drama became famous for its raw portrayal of emergency medicine.

This medical drama launched many careers and featured countless guest appearances. The series tackled severe medical cases while exploring staff members and personal relationships. Audiences watched as characters dealt with life and death situations every day. The fast-paced storytelling kept viewers engaged throughout its long run. Several episodes featured guest performers who would later become massive stars.

These early appearances often went unnoticed at the time. ER served as a launching pad for several talented performers. The medical drama gave several actors their first taste of television growth. Some guest stars played patients while others portrayed medical staff and family members.

7 popular actors who made an appearance in the medical drama ER

1) Jessica Chastain

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Jessica Chastain appeared in this medical drama during the tenth season. She played Dahlia Taslitz in the episode titled Forgive and Forget. Her character was a teenage girl caring for her brain-damaged father. This role marked Chastain's professional acting debut. At the time, few viewers only recognized who she was. Some years later, she became a huge Hollywood star.

Chastain went on to earn several Academy Award nominations. She won an Oscar for her acting in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. The actress also appeared in popular movies like Zero Dark Thirty and The Martian. Her role in the It franchise as Beverly Marsh increased her popularity. Today, she ranks among Hollywood's most respected performers.

2) Don Cheadle

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Don Cheadle had a memorable arc on this medical drama as Paul Nathan. He showed up in several episodes in the ninth season. His character was that of a promising medical student who developed Parkinson's disease. The storyline displayed how the illness affected his surgical potential.

Dr. Elizabeth Corday eventually had to expel him from the program. This appearance came early in Cheadle's profession. He had already gained some attention from movies like Boogie Nights.

However, his ER character helped him establish himself as a serious dramatic actor. Cheadle later joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as James Rhodes and starred in Hotel Rwanda. He became one of the most popular faces in superhero films.

3) Kirsten Dunst

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

A young Kristen Dunst appeared in several ER episodes during the third season. She portrayed Charlie Chiemingo, a complex teenager living on the streets. Her character developed a bond with Dr. Doug Ross in the medical drama.

Despite his efforts to support, Charlie struggled with other problems and drug addiction. Dunst had already appeared in movies like Interview with the Vampire before joining ER.

Although, her guest roles on the medical drama showcased her dramatic skills. She later became famous for playing Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy. Dunst also gained critical acclaim for her performance in other independent movies and Melancholia.

4) Dakota Fanning

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The sixth season of this medical drama marked a breakthrough for Fanning in her career. She portrayed Delia Chadsey, a young girl dealing with leukemia. Her character had been in remission but suffered a relapse after a tragic accident.

The episode displayed the emotional impact on both her family and the patient. Fanning was just a child when she appeared on the medical drama. Her natural acting talent impressed both crew members and cast. She quickly became Hollywood's most sought-after young performer. Fanning appeared in big films like Man on Fire and War of the Worlds. She transitioned to adult roles in projects like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

5) Ewan McGregor

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Ewan McGregor made an appearance in the third season as Duncan Steward. His character was a thief who turned a small robbery into a threatening hostage situation. The episode created extreme drama for hospital patients and staff. McGregor's acting demonstrated his versatility as a performer.

His ER appearance came shortly after his breakthrough performance in Trainspotting. Soon afterward, he landed the role of young Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. The casting choice made him globally popular. McGregor has also been featured in acclaimed movies like Big Fish and Moulin Rouge! He came back in the Star Wars universe through the series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

6) Lucy Liu

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Lucy Liu showed up in three episodes during the second season. She portrayed Mei-Sun Leow, a single mother whose son was dying from AIDS. Her character's emotional journey touched audiences deeply. Dr. Ross tried to comfort the child and the mother during their difficult period in this medical drama.

The role happened very early in Liu's television career. She gained bigger recognition playing Ally McBeal and Ling Woo. Liu later turned into an action star in the Charlie's Angels movies. She also portrayed Dr. Joan Watson in the urban Sherlock Holmes adaptation Elementary. Her role as O-Ren Ishii in Kill Bill displayed her martial arts abilities.

7) Aaron Paul

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Aaron Paul appeared in the ninth season of this medical drama as a character called Doug. He played a teenager responsible for caring for his younger siblings and sick mother. The episode highlighted the struggles encountered by young caregivers. Paul's acting displayed glimpses of the talent that would later make him popular.

Years after this appearance, Paul landed his career-defining performance in Breaking Bad. He embodied Jesse Pinkman opposite Bryan Cranston's Walter White. This acting earned him several Emmy Awards and widespread critical acclaim. Paul reprised the role in Better Call Saul and the movie El Camino. Additionally, he gave his voice to the animated show BoJack Horseman.

This medical drama gave several future performers their first big television exposure. These guest appearances often went unnoticed when they initially aired. Today, these episodes are fascinating glimpses into these actors' early careers before they gained widespread popularity.

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More