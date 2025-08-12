7 Shows to Watch If You Liked The Pitt

The Pitt is gaining a lot of fans with its intense and accurate portrayal of emergency medicine and human drama. This medical series brings the audience into the high-stakes world of a Pittsburgh hospital emergency centre.

The series follows medical professionals handling critical cases while facing personal struggles. The Pitt stands out for its raw take on the healthcare system, with a strong cast adding depth to their roles.

Each episode shows the dedication and pressure of emergency work, blending compelling storytelling with medical accuracy. It explores themes of life, death, and resilience, and fans of The Pitt may enjoy other shows with similar themes.

New Amsterdam, Grey's Anatomy, Chicago Med, and four other shows to watch if you liked The Pitt.

1) ER

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

ER remains one of the most impactful medical dramas ever produced. The show takes place in the emergency department of County General Hospital in Chicago.

The premise of the story follows nurses, doctors, and medical students through their daily challenges. ER focuses on both personal relationships and medical cases. The show ran for 15 seasons and featured various award-winning performances.

Every episode presents different storylines that usually interconnect. The series earned critical acclaim for its realistic medical settings and fast-paced storytelling. ER introduced viewers to the intense world of medical emergencies. Moreover, interestingly, Noah Wyle, who stars in and is the producer of The Pitt, played Dr.John Carter in ER for over a decade.

The show helped establish many conventions and is still utilized in medical dramas to this day. The audience who enjoyed The Pitt will find similar themes of sacrifice and dedication in ER.

The show is available on Amazon Prime.

2) Grey's Anatomy

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this show follows surgical interns at Seattle Grace Hospital as they evolve into skilled doctors.

It starts with Meredith Grey and her colleagues starting their medical endeavor. The series blends romantic relationships, medical cases, and personal chaos. The show has become the longest-running medical drama on TV, introducing new characters each season while keeping the core storylines.

The storylines explore themes of love, friendship, and professional growth. The series features complicated surgical procedures and medical emergencies. Grey's Anatomy has garnered various awards and a lot of devoted viewers. And fans of The Pitt will acknowledge character arcs and intense medical scenarios.

Grey's Anatomy is available on Hulu and Netflix USA.

3) House M.D.

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This unique medical drama centres on Dr. Gregory House (portrayed by Hugh Laurie), an experienced but unconventional doctor who makes unpredictable diagnoses. The narrative takes place at Princeton-Plainsboro Teaching Hospital in New Jersey. Dr. House leads the team of specialists who resolve complicated medical mysteries. The series focuses on complex diagnoses and rare diseases that other doctors can not fix.

The show combines character, student, and medical detective missions. Each episode tackles one primary case with peculiar problems and various potential diagnoses. The show explores the personal struggles of the lead as he often clashes with medical administration and colleagues. The medical complexity and character arc also mirror certain themes in The Pitt.

The show is available on Amazon Prime.

4) New Amsterdam

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

New Amsterdam follows Dr. Max Goodwin (portrayed by Ryan Eggold) as he gets promoted to the medical director of a public hospital. The show takes place at New Amsterdam Medical Center in New York City. Dr. Goodwin works to transform the hospital system and improve patient healthcare. The series addresses healthcare inequality and systemic issues in medicine.

New Amsterdam throws light on both broader healthcare issues and individual patient stories. Every episode blends social commentary and medical cases. The show explores reform, compassion, and dedication to patient care. The show earned praise for its raw portrayal of public healthcare challenges. Fans of The Pitt will connect with the series' commitment to raw medical storytelling.

The show is available on Netflix.

5) Chicago Med

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Chicago Med takes place in the emergency department of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The show follows nurses and doctors dealing with emergency cases and trauma patients. The series connects with the former Chicago series through crossover episodes. Chicago Med, like The Pitt, throws light on the medical staff's professional and personal lives.

Each episode features various medical cases and ongoing character storylines. The show addresses ethical dilemmas surrounding current medical issues.

Chicago Med ran for 10 seasons and is available on Amazon Prime by purchasing.

6) The Resident

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The Resident takes place at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital and follows medical staff through different challenges. The show begins with Conrad Hawkins (portrayed by Matt Czuchry), a senior resident, guiding new doctors.

The series addresses problems and corruption within the healthcare system. The show explores themes of patient advocacy and medical ethics. The series earned critical acclaim for its realistic portrayal of hospital dynamics like The Pitt.

The Resident additionally features complicated characters dealing with personal and professional struggles. The show maintained strong viewership throughout its run.

The Resident is available on Amazon Prime to buy.

7) Code Black

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Code Black is set in the busiest emergency department in the country at Angels Memorial Hospital. The show follows medical staff as they deal with numerous critical cases. The series focuses on the intense medical conditions and limited resources. The show features rapid-fire medical situations.

Every episode displays the dedication required to work in emergency medicine. The shoe addresses healthcare challenges and limitations of the resource. The series earned praise for its raw portrayal of emergency department operations, just like The Pitt.

The show features a recognized ensemble cast of medical professionals. The show maintained medical accuracy while delivering engaging drama. Code Black features a talented ensemble cast of medical professionals and is available on Amazon Prime.

These seven medical drama shows offer the same complexity and raw medicine storytelling that made The Pitt engaging. Each show provides a unique perspective on healthcare professionals and their devotion to patient care while maintaining authentic portrayals of hospital life.

