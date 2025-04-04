“LeBron or Meredith Grey”: NBA fans crowd Grey’s Anatomy getting renewed for 22nd season with Laker superstar comparisons

As surprising as it may seem, the news of Grey’s Anatomy being renewed for a 22nd season has gone viral – not just in the TV world, but in the basketball community as well. NBA fans are hilariously comparing the show’s longevity to that of LeBron James, debating which one of the two will retire first.

It is worth noting that James made his professional debut before the first episode of Grey's Anatomy aired. Hence, many fans continue to believe that James is invincible against Father Time, jokingly claiming that the show will get cancelled before the four-time MVP retires.

Reacting to the same, here's how fans reacted:

“which goes first, lebron or Meredith Grey,” @KirkSeriousFace asked.

“Father Time might not beat LeBron, but Meredith Grey definitely might,” a fan chimed in.

“We gotta wait for Meredith’s kids to work at the hospital with her like Bronny,” @astoldbyash__ joked.

“Bronny & Bryce children will be playing before they cancel Grey's,” another user said.

“Grey's LeNatomy,” Lakers beat reporter Harrison Faigen commented.

“She got a 360 deal. LeBron bond to tap out soon,” a user argued.

Claiming that Grey’s Anatomy is the LeBron James of television is a hilarious yet fair statement.

While the Lakers superstar is in the midst of his 22nd professional campaign, the 22nd season of the medical drama show will air in the 2025-2026 TV season. Apart from having a massive cultural impact, both parties also boast stacked resumes. While James is regarded as the basketball GOAT, Grey’s Anatomy is responsible for laying the foundation for medical dramas.

Ultimately, both LeBron and the TV show are well qualified to achieve the Hall-of-Fame status in their respective industries.

Fellow NBA players laud LeBron James’ longevity

LeBron James has managed to defeat the infamous Father Time and is constantly proving to age like fine wine. His longevity has been recognized by several analysts and enthusiasts over the years, with his peers lauding him for the same since he turned 40.

“I mean, as much as we probably talk about LeBron, we probably don’t talk about him enough. Being 40 in his 22nd season and playing at an All-NBA level is incredible. It’s a testament to the work that he’s put into his game, to his body, to stay in the best shape and be able to compete and perform at the highest level for over two decades now,” Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum said.

"You respect his availability, his resilience. You look at his career, he's done so much, and there's so many you pick from, but the biggest thing to me is he's always there no matter what. He's 40 years old still doing this. It's the ultimate respect there; he's savant of the game, won at the highest level,” Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell said.

LeBron James is putting up yet another All-NBA type of performance in Year 22, averaging 24.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game. However, it is even more impressive to learn that the King set foot on the gas after turning 40.

Since celebrating his birthday in late December, the 6-foot-9 forward has averaged a staggering 25.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game, while leading the Purple & Gold to the fourth-best record in the Western Conference.

