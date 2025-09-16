  • home icon
  • Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update countdown: Release date and time for all regions

Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update countdown: Release date and time for all regions

By Jay Sarma
Modified Sep 16, 2025 06:05 GMT
Overwatch 2 season 18 mid-season update countdown
Tracer in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update is almost here. The latest update definitely has a lot in store, starting from a brand-new collaboration with Persona 5, new hero changes, and a plethora of quality-of-life updates. We are expecting a significant update to the hero meta across the core game modes, including Stadium.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update countdown. Read below to know more.

Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update release date and time for all regions

The upcoming Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update will go live for all regions on September 16, 2025, at 11 am PT/ 6 pm UTC/ 11:30 pm IST. Unlike other games, there is generally no downtime associated with OW2 updates.

If you are on PC, you can use the Battle.net launcher to preload all the mid-seasonal content for Season 18.

That said, here is a detailed list of the Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update release date and time for different regions of the world:

Time ZoneDate and time
Pacific Time (PT)September 16, 2025, at 11 am
Mountain Time (MT)September 16, 2025, at 12 am
Central Time (CT)September 16, 2025, at 1 pm
Eastern Time (ET)September 16, 2025, at 2 pm
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)September 16, 2025, at 6 pm
Eastern European Time (EET)September 16, 2025, at 8 pm
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)September 16, 2025, at 9 pm
Indian Standard Time (IST)September 16, 2025, at 11:30 pm
China Standard Time (CST)September 17, 2025, at 2 am
Japan Standard Time (JST)September 17, 2025, at 3 am
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)September 17, 2025, at 4 am
New Zealand Standard Time (NZST)September 17, 2025, at 6 am
As we stated above, the biggest highlight of the mid-season update is undoubtedly the hero changes that are coming for the core game modes within the title. The introduction of Pharah and Brigitte in Stadium has led to interesting meta developments in the mode, and we expect Blizzard Entertainment to incorporate a few balance updates to help improve the meta within this game mode.

Alongside that, the highly anticipated Persona 5 collaboration is almost here. Popular source for Overwatch 2 content, @OWCavalry has sourced in-game images that showcase all the new collab skins. We believe fans are going to be pleased with everything that will be popping up with the OW2 Season 18 mid-season update.

