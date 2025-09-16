Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update countdown: Release date and time for all regions

The Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update is almost here. The latest update definitely has a lot in store, starting from a brand-new collaboration with Persona 5, new hero changes, and a plethora of quality-of-life updates. We are expecting a significant update to the hero meta across the core game modes, including Stadium.In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update countdown. Read below to know more. Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update release date and time for all regionsThe upcoming Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update will go live for all regions on September 16, 2025, at 11 am PT/ 6 pm UTC/ 11:30 pm IST. Unlike other games, there is generally no downtime associated with OW2 updates. If you are on PC, you can use the Battle.net launcher to preload all the mid-seasonal content for Season 18.That said, here is a detailed list of the Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update release date and time for different regions of the world:Time ZoneDate and timePacific Time (PT)September 16, 2025, at 11 amMountain Time (MT)September 16, 2025, at 12 amCentral Time (CT)September 16, 2025, at 1 pmEastern Time (ET)September 16, 2025, at 2 pmGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)September 16, 2025, at 6 pmEastern European Time (EET)September 16, 2025, at 8 pmMoscow Standard Time (MSK)September 16, 2025, at 9 pmIndian Standard Time (IST)September 16, 2025, at 11:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST)September 17, 2025, at 2 amJapan Standard Time (JST)September 17, 2025, at 3 amAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)September 17, 2025, at 4 amNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST)September 17, 2025, at 6 amAs we stated above, the biggest highlight of the mid-season update is undoubtedly the hero changes that are coming for the core game modes within the title. The introduction of Pharah and Brigitte in Stadium has led to interesting meta developments in the mode, and we expect Blizzard Entertainment to incorporate a few balance updates to help improve the meta within this game mode.Alongside that, the highly anticipated Persona 5 collaboration is almost here. Popular source for Overwatch 2 content, @OWCavalry has sourced in-game images that showcase all the new collab skins. We believe fans are going to be pleased with everything that will be popping up with the OW2 Season 18 mid-season update. Check out: Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best Pharah buildThat's everything that you need to know about the OW2 Season 18 mid-season update countdown. For more related articles, check out:Overwatch 2 Season 18 hero perks revealed: Everything we knowOverwatch 2 Wuyang: Abilities, playtest, and what to expectWhat is Hero Skill Rating in Overwatch 2?New Sojourn Mythic skin in Overwatch 2 revealed: Everything we know